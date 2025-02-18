‘I’am ready, are you?: Sachin Tendulkar excites fans with his iconic pose ahead of the IML T20 2025

Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic pose and tweet have sent into a frenzy on social media, with many fans expressing their excitement to see Master Blaster returning to cricket for the International Masters League T20 2025.

Former India captain and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is all set to take the field again as he gets ready for the upcoming International Masters League T20 2025. The inaugural edition of the International Masters League is set to take place from February 22 to March 16th, with 18 matches to be played across three venues in Navi Mumbai, Lucknow and Raipur.

Five teams will be participating in the IML T20 2025, including India, West Indies, England, Australia, and South Africa. Sachin Tendulkar will be India Masters. which includes the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Naman Ojha, Stuart Binny, and to name a few, in the inaugural edition of the tournament. The International Masters T20 League is for players who retired from cricket across all levels.

Also read: WPL 2025: New LED bail rule implemented after run-out controversy in Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match

Sachin Tendulkar has hyped the excitement among the fans for the International Masters League T20 League. Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), the batting legend posted the picture of his iconic pose, standing tall with his bat grounded, and tweeted, “I AM READY, ARE YOU?”

Sachin Tendulkar’s viral tweet

Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic pose and tweet have sent into a frenzy on social media, with many fans expressing their excitement to see Master Blaster returning to cricket for the International Masters League T20 2025. Tendulkar’s viral tweet was flooded with reaction from enthusiastic fans, who expressed their joy and nostalgia at the prospect of watching the legendary batter in action again.

Here’s how fans reacted Sachin Tendulkar’s viral tweet

Sachin Tendulkar retired from international cricket after playing his 200th and last match of his career at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium in 2013. After making his debut for India in a Test match against Pakistan in November 1989, Tendulkar went on to establish himself as one of the greatest batters to have graced the game of cricket. He holds several records, including most international centuries, runs, most Test centuries, and others.

After retiring from his cricketing career. Sachin Tendulkar has remained actively involved in the sport as a mentor, commentator and ambassador while also participating in exhibition matches and leagues.

Latest Videos