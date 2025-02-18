Champions Trophy 2025: Did Virat Kohli break BCCI 10-point policy? India star gets special food from outside

Despite strict guidelines in place, Virat Kohli reportedly received special food from outside during Team India’s training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai.

Author
Hrishikesh Damodar
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 11:11 AM IST

Team India players arrived in Dubai and had their first training session at the ICC Academy ahead of the opening match of their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh, which will take place on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium. 

Indian players led by Rohit Sharma had an intense training session under the watchful eyes of the coaching staff headed by head coach Gautam Gambhir. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, and others were engaging in various drills, including batting, bowling, and fielding exercise in order to fine tune their skills ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. 

However, the Indian players were strictly asked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to follow the 10-point policy which was issued last month. After India’s disastrous Test tour of Australia, the BCCI decided to implement stricter guidelines and policy that would ensure discipline among the players. The guidelines have put certain restrictions on players regarding their dietary habits, off-field conduct and others. 

Virat Kohli received special food from outside 

The BCCI 10-point policy mentioned that the players cannot bring personal chefs, security guards, or assistants on tours unless it is explicitly approved by the BCCI. Despite strict guidelines in place, Virat Kohli reportedly received special food from outside during Team India’s training session at the ICC Academy in Dubai. 

As per the report by Times of India (TOI), Virat Kohli was seen having a word with India’s local manager about 15 minutes before the team arrived at the practice venue following a three-hour training session. The local manager returned with a pack of food from a popular joint. It was not revealed from which joint he bought the food. The report further added that Kohli had some food right after the practice and saved a box for the road. 

It was not clear whether Virat Kohli actually broke the BCCI 10-month policy, which restricts the players to have outside food during overseas tours, but it raised questions whether the star player had violated the guidelines set by the BCCI. 

Virat Kohli to return to form in Champions Trophy 2025

Virat Kohli managed to get back in form in time ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. He scored 52 off 55 balls in the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad. Kohli’s timely return to form after a going lean patch over the last one year is a big positive for India ahead of the marquee event.

Kohli has always been a big player for India in ICC tournaments, which was evident during the ODI World Cup 2023, where he emerged as the highest run-getter with 765, including 3 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 95.62 in 11 matches. The star batter is expected to make an impact for his side, given his record and consistency in the major tournaments. 

Virat Kohli is currently the fourth leading run-getter for India in Champions Trophy 2025, amassing 529 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 88.16 in 13 matches. 

