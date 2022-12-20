'Watching Messi and Mbappe in real was unreal' - Kartik Aaryan on his Qatar World Cup 2022 travel diaries

Qatar World Cup 2022: Argentina beat France in the final on Sunday to win its third title. Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was delighted by the "unreal" experience of watching Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in real.

Between the madness of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final taking over the young Bollywood superstar Kartik Aaryan, he had a fantastic time in Qatar during the contest. While the superstar was highly enthusiastic about watching the game live inside the venue, he could barely withstand gathering the moments of his voyage to the Greatest FIFA WC Final Match Ever in the sport's history. Taking to his social media handles, Kartik posted a tape capturing his entire WC Final trip and shared his excitement to be a part of it.

Kartik documented in the caption, "PURE GOOSEBUMPS. ❤️ Can't explain what we experienced last night !! Bucket list to the infinity. ♾ Still can't believe that we witnessed the Greatest Fifa Final Match Ever in the history of Football. The Electrifying energy, the vibe of the stadium, of 90,000 people together. Watching @leomessi and @k.mbappe yesterday in Real was Unreal. Football at its best. 🤙🏻#FifaWorldCup2022 🔥"

Now and then, Kartik has indicated that he is a die-hard football buff. Kartik's football has only risen to the subsequent level with time, be it bunking his school classes, catching a football match on the turf or playing its video game version during his shoots. As for his professional front, the opening glimpse of his upcoming 'Shehzada' has already impressed his fans. He will also be witnessed in 'Aashiqui 3' and Kabir Khan's untitled next, besides 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'.