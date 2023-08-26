Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ancelotti's reassuring words on Vinicius Junior's injury amidst Real Madrid's winning streak

    Real Madrid's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has shared encouraging insights regarding the injury status of Vinicius Junior. Despite securing a flawless start to the La Liga season with a 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo, attention swiftly turned to Vinicius' well-being.

    Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has delivered an optimistic report concerning Vinicius Junior's thigh injury. Los Blancos extended their flawless start to the La Liga season with a 1-0 triumph over Celta Vigo, courtesy of Jude Bellingham's late goal. Nevertheless, despite Bellingham's impressive goal-scoring streak of four league goals in three matches, post-game attention swiftly shifted to Vinicius' physical condition.

    During his press conference in Vigo, Ancelotti was queried about the Brazilian international's current status, and the seasoned Italian manager expressed his concerns. "There are no immediate plans to acquire new players. We can find the net without Vinicius, just as we demonstrated today," said Ancelotti

    Ancelotti added, "Vini won't be available for the upcoming match against Getafe, but the injury doesn't appear to be severe. Although he was eager to continue playing, we opted not to take any risks. He should return after the international break." he added

    Vinicius Junior, aged 23, has generally remained free from major injuries during his tenure with Real Madrid, with his primary extended absence dating back to 2019. Ancelotti is anticipated to provide a more comprehensive update in the forthcoming days, but Vinicius is set to miss the Getafe fixture at home next weekend.

    However, Ancelotti's statements leave uncertainty regarding whether Vinicius will withdraw from Brazil's international duties next month, as they are scheduled to participate in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

