NFL 2025: 5 Teams That Look Stronger After Day 1 of the Draft
From Tennessee’s big QB gamble to Jacksonville’s two-way star, here are the five teams that made the biggest moves on Day 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft.
1. Tennessee Titans – QB Cam Ward
The Titans needed energy on offense, and they got it with Cam Ward. He’s confident, fiery, and has that leadership quality that improves everyone around him. Ward reminds many of Steve McNair, not just in arm talent but in how he rallies a team. With Brian Callahan now at the helm, this is the most dynamic Tennessee has looked in years. The AFC South just got a lot more interesting.
2. Jacksonville Jaguars – ATH Travis Hunter
It’s rare to find a true two-way threat in today’s NFL, but Jacksonville might’ve landed one with Travis Hunter. Whether he lines up at corner or receiver, he’s electric. The Jags needed help on both sides of the ball, especially a reliable WR2 and a playmaking corner. They got both in one guy. He gives Jacksonville a unique flexibility on game day.
3. New York Giants – Abdul Carter
New York leaned into its defensive identity with this pick. Abdul Carter brings explosiveness off the edge and fits perfectly into a front that already includes Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence, and Brian Burns. The Giants can now move into opposing backfields with speed and power. If they’re going to win games in 2025, it’ll start with this pass rush.
4. New England Patriots – OT Will Campbell
Protecting Drake Maye is priority number one in New England, and Will Campbell is a reliable answer. He handled elite SEC edge rushers with calm footwork and strong hands, and he’s pro-ready in pass protection. The Patriots are building out, and this pick sets the tone for that strategy.
5. Cleveland Browns – DT Mason Graham
Pairing an interior big like Mason Graham with the edge dominance of Myles Garrett could be a problem for opponents. Graham doesn’t look like a standard DT, but he wins with quickness, toughness, and consistent effort. He fills a clear need and adds new energy to the Browns’ defensive line.