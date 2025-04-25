Injured pacer Umran Malik has rejoined Kolkata Knight Riders for a rehabilitation program. He's working with the team to recover from his injury, but won't be playing any match in IPL 2025.

The official X handle of KKR made the announcement, posting that Umran has not joined as an official playing member, but to work with the team and support staff to get back to his best after his injury. KKR posted, "Umran Malik has joined the squad in Kolkata to continue his rehab and "return to cricket" programme with KKR for the remainder of the season. He's not joining as an official playing member of the squad, but will work with the team and support staff to get back to his best! Welcome to the family, Umran."

<br><strong>Umran Malik was replaced by Chetan Sakaria</strong></h3><p>Ahead of the season in the IPL Mega Auction last year, Umran was roped in by KKR for his base price of Rs 75 lakhs. However, an injury ruled him out, making the defending champions announce Chetan Sakariya as his replacement in March before the start of the season.</p><p>Umran, who had a four-year stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), rose to fame as 'Jammu Express' due to his ability to hit the 150 kmph mark while bowling. In his stint with SRH from 2021-24, Umran took 29 wickets in 26 matches at an average of 26.62 and an economy rate of 9.39, with best figures of 5/25.</p><h3><strong>Umran Malik's career</strong></h3><p>His peak as an IPL player was the 2022 season, where he took 22 wickets at an average of 20.18, with best figures of 5/25 and an economy rate of 9.03. He finished as his side's top wicket-taker and overall at fourth that season.</p><p>These numbers earned him an Indian team call-up in June 2022 against Ireland. Since then, he has played 10 ODIS and eight T20IS for Men in Blue, taking 13 wickets at an average of 30.69, with best figures of 3/57 in the 50-over format. While in the shortest format, he took 11 wickets at an average of 22.09, with best figures of 3/48.</p><p>His last match in Indian colours was an ODI during July 2023 against West Indies, in which he took 0/27 in three overs.</p><p>His last professional cricket match was the IPL clash for SRH against Mumbai Indians (MI) last year in March.</p><p>KKR is currently at the seventh spot in the points table with three wins and five losses, having suffered a loss to the Gujarat Titans by 39 runs in their previous game. Their next clash will be against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Saturday.</p>