‘An easy decision’: Marcus Rashford completes his loan move to Aston Villa from Manchester United

A temporary move to Aston Villa gives Rashford a fresh start and a chance to rehabilitate his reputation after his dramatic fall from grace at Manchester United.

Aston Villa have signed Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United for the remainder of the season, bringing an end to the England international’s exile under manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Once a fan favorite at United, Rashford has not featured for his boyhood club since December 12. Earlier this season, he admitted he was ready for a "new challenge."

The 27-year-old had been linked with AC Milan and Barcelona, but both clubs were deterred by his reported £300,000-a-week ($372,000) wages. According to Sky Sports, Villa will cover at least 75 percent of his salary, with performance-related bonuses potentially increasing that share to 90 percent. The club also has an option to make the transfer permanent at the end of the season for £40 million.

"I was lucky to have a few clubs approach me, but Aston Villa was an easy decision," Rashford said in a club statement. "I really admire the way Villa have been playing this season and the manager's ambitions. I just want to play football and am excited to get started. I wish everyone at Manchester United all the best for the rest of the season."

Villa moved to strengthen their attacking options after selling Colombian striker Jhon Durán to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr on Friday for a reported £64 million.

Unai Emery's side have reached the last 16 of the Champions League and remain hopeful of securing qualification for next season's tournament. Villa currently sit eighth in the Premier League, eight points ahead of 13th-placed United.

Rashford, who came through United’s academy, has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for the club, winning the Europa League, two FA Cups, and two League Cups. However, his attitude and work ethic in training have been questioned by Amorim since the Portuguese coach took charge in November.

Also read: ‘There’s really no way back’: Rio Ferdinand on Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United

After last weekend's 1-0 win at Fulham, Amorim made a sensational statement, claiming he would rather include the club's 63-year-old goalkeeping coach, Jorge Vital, in the squad than Rashford.

"Our team should be so much better with Rashford, but he has to change," Amorim said. "If he does change, we would welcome a talent like Rashford in because we need him. But right now, it’s clear that we have to set some standards."

A temporary move to Villa gives Rashford a fresh start and a chance to rehabilitate his reputation after his dramatic fall from grace. He was part of England’s World Cup squad just over two years ago and enjoyed a career-best 30-goal season in 2022/23. However, he managed just eight goals last season and has seven in 24 appearances so far this campaign.

This loan move offers Rashford an opportunity to rediscover his best form under Emery and prove his worth at the highest level.

Latest Videos