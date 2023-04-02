Amid threat of relegation, Leicester City parts ways with Brendan Rodgers; read full statement

Leicester City will have to get into the business of finding a new club boss after parting ways with Brendan Rodgers after four years at the helm, with the Foxes battling relegation in the EPL.

English giants Leicester City is battling to survive relegation in the English Premier League (EPL) 2022-23. On Saturday, it suffered a 1-2 loss to 12th-placed and fellow relegation battler Crystal Palace away from home. With the sorry state of the club, the Foxes have decided to part ways with head coach Brendan Rodgers after four years, on mutual agreement.

In an official statement, the club announced the development on Sunday. Rodgers had given Leicester its maiden FA Cup triumph in 2021, followed by the FA Community Shield the same year, besides leading the side into the semis of the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) last season. Meanwhile, assistant manager Chris Davies and fitness coach Glen Driscoll will also leave. In contrast, First-Team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take charge of the senior side as caretakers.

Post-Rodger’s departure, Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha articulated, The team’s achievements under Brendan’s management speak for themselves – we’ve experienced some of our finest footballing moments under his guidance. We will always be grateful to him and his staff for the heights they helped us to reach on the pitch.”

“Off the pitch, Brendan embraced the culture of the Club and helped cultivate a unique developmental environment, particularly during the transition to Seagrave, and provided strong leadership during the unprecedented challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. His place in Leicester City history is assured,” added Srivaddhanaprabha.

“However, performances and results during the current season have been below our shared expectations. We had believed that continuity and stability would be critical to correcting our course, particularly given our previous achievements under Brendan’s management. Regrettably, the desired improvement has not been forthcoming, and with ten games of the season remaining, the Board is compelled to take alternative action to protect our Premier League status. The task ahead of us in our final ten games is clear. We now need to come together – fans, players and staff – and show the poise, quality and fight to secure our position as a Premier League club,” Srivaddhanaprabha concluded.