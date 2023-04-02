Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Messi return to Barcelona? Aguero, Pique share views on PSG star's club future

    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    Lionel Messi is rumoured to have a Barcelona return after his PSG contract expires at the season-end. While Sergio Aguero is optimistic about the Argentine's Cam Nou return, Gerard Pique feels the move should not be forced.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is in the final year of his contract with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which expires at the end of the season. Having moved to the French capital in 2021, he has since been linked to a return to his childhood club, Barcelona, with the Spanish giants doing everything possible to make the Argentinan's transfer possible.

    In the meantime, Messi's former Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero has revealed that the Kings League' party' led to rumours among the fans of the FIFA World Cup winner's return with the Catalans. "It's probably because of what happened with Gerard in the Kings League that day. Yes, for sure; It seems that day at Camp Nou was key," he told Sport.

    ALSO READ: Will Lionel Messi stay at PSG? Christophe Galtier give major update

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    If Barca wants Messi's return to happen, it will have to make a financially viable offer, with him willing to take a pay cut and reduce its club wage bill, keeping in mind La Liga's strict financial rules of late. On the other hand, former Blaugrana defender Gerard Pique feels that the club should focus on making the move happen naturally rather than forcing the transfer, which could be disastrous for the Catalans.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Talking to RMC Sport, Pique noted, "I know [Barcelona club chief] Rafa Yuste. I know how he is. He is a great person who always tells you what you want to hear. Forcing the situation can be counterproductive. Things must move naturally. If it has to be done, it will be done. When there is a desire on both sides, an operation in football can always succeed."

