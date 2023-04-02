Will Messi return to Barcelona? Aguero, Pique share views on PSG star's club future

Lionel Messi is rumoured to have a Barcelona return after his PSG contract expires at the season-end. While Sergio Aguero is optimistic about the Argentine's Cam Nou return, Gerard Pique feels the move should not be forced.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is in the final year of his contract with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), which expires at the end of the season. Having moved to the French capital in 2021, he has since been linked to a return to his childhood club, Barcelona, with the Spanish giants doing everything possible to make the Argentinan's transfer possible.

In the meantime, Messi's former Argentina teammate Sergio Aguero has revealed that the Kings League' party' led to rumours among the fans of the FIFA World Cup winner's return with the Catalans. "It's probably because of what happened with Gerard in the Kings League that day. Yes, for sure; It seems that day at Camp Nou was key," he told Sport.

