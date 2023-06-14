Amid own uncertain future, PSG star Kylian Mbappe lashes out at treatment of Lionel Messi in France

Days after Lionel Messi signed for MLS side Inter Miami, his former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) teammate Kylian Mbappe has lashed out at the treatment of the Argentine in France.

Despite being unsure of his future at Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe has criticised the way the club and French soccer, in general, have treated Lionel Messi in the wake of the Argentina star's high-profile exit.

After rejecting a contract extension at PSG, Messi signed for Major League Soccer team Inter Miami this week, ending a two-year stint with the French squad.

Fans jeered Messi when his form declined after he helped Argentina win the World Cup, and PSG suspended him after an unapproved vacation to Saudi Arabia. These events characterised Messi's final months at the club.

"We're talking about potentially the best player in the history of soccer," Mbapp said in an interview with Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport. "It's never good news when someone like Messi leaves.

"Personally I haven't really understood why so many people were relieved that he was leaving. We're talking about Messi: he should be respected but instead he didn't get the respect he deserved in France. It's a pity, but that's how it went. The club will have to do what they can to replace him."

After 24-year-old Mbappe informed the club he would not exercise the option of a 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the conclusion of next season, PSG may also need to quickly find a successor for the player.

Mbappe was immediately associated with Real Madrid, which has been after the French superstar for some time and had a 180 million euro (190 million dollar) offer rejected in 2021.

When Mbappe signed a new contract with PSG last year, Madrid once again missed out. However, the French club is unlikely to risk him leaving as a free agent next year.

"I didn't ask to be sold, nor to go to Real Madrid," Mbappe said. "I've just confirmed that I don't want to activate the extra year foreseen in the contract. With PSG we never talked about a renewal, but I am happy to stay here next season."

As PSG's quest to win the premier championship in European football ended in the round of 16 for the second consecutive season, the club's early exit from the Champions League is likely to have had an impact on Mbappe's choice.

Bayern Munich eliminated PSG this year. Real Madrid, which went on to win its 14th championship, knocked it out the previous campaign.

"At the top level, for a competitor like me, the aim is to win all the titles," Mbappe said. "We knew there were shortcomings that sooner or later you end up paying for. You need to learn from your mistakes every season, to not repeat them every time that's not just nonsense words. Individually, on the other hand, I have kept myself at the top level for several years now: I want to continue to improve to always stay at the top."

A potential deterrent to a move to Real Madrid, however, could be the racist abuse suffered by Vinicius Junior. Although racism is not a particular issue in Spanish football, Vinicius has expressed serious worry that the nation's football officials are not doing enough to halt the abuse, which has led to racism becoming an accepted aspect of the game.

Following France's defeat by Argentina in the World Cup final last year, Mbappe, who has offered Vinicius letters of support, was also the target of racist and abusive remarks on social media.

"As players, we must all leave the field and understand we have the power to change things," Mbappe said. "If we leave, people will understand the situation is serious. With PSG we did it against Basaksehir in the Champions League in 2020 and the game was replayed."

"Complaining is no longer enough. In 2023 we can not anymore allow a minority to ruin the pleasure of soccer. Aside from money and fame, we play exactly to give the fans the joy of watching soccer. If they treat you as a monkey, you don't want to do it anymore. Rules must be changed. As France captain, I will fight for this matter. We need to wake up everyone's conscience," the 24-yea-old icon concluded.