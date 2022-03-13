Erik ten Hag 'ready' to be Man United's manager; give Rangnick dugout role - Report

Amidst growing speculations over who would be Manchester United's permanent manager, a new report has suggested that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is prepared to take over the coveted role this summer. As per a report in The Mirror, ten Hag has grown frustrated with the situation at the Dutch football club and is now considering the team this summer.

The report states that if ten Hag did become Manchester United's boss, he would be open to giving current Ralf Rangnick a role as part of his coaching team. Following this season, the German is set to take on a consultancy position at Old Trafford for the next two seasons, but ten Hag could reportedly give the 63-year-old a more active role in the dugout.

Ten Hag is one of the leading candidates to become Manchester United's next manager, with Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino being heavily linked with the job.

The 53-year-old Dutchman has been in charge of Ajax since 2017, but he is now reportedly willing to leave the club for a fresh challenge as ten Hag is annoyed at having to constantly rebuild his team. Ajax's policy of often selling their best players for significant fees has made it difficult for ten Hag to get the best out of his side.

Players like Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek have all left Ajax for significant fees in recent years.

Ten Hag told The Mirror, "The lifespan of our team has always been short in recent years. I understood - and still understand - the sale of players. But you can hardly cope with such bloodletting if you want to continue to play a significant role in the Champions League."

"You need giant players for that - and Ajax can not buy that calibre of players," he added.

During his time as Ajax boss, ten Hag has won the Eredivisie twice while also won the KNVB Cup on two occasions. Marc Overmars's departure as the club's director of football for sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues has led to the Dutchman considering his future. Ten Hag had spells in charge of Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II and Utrecht before managing Ajax.