Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Erik ten Hag 'ready' to be Man United's manager; give Rangnick dugout role - Report

    Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is reportedly prepared to become Manchester United's new permanent manager this summer.

    football ajax Erik ten Hag 'ready' to be Manchester United's manager give Ralf Rangnick dugout role snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Manchester, First Published Mar 13, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Amidst growing speculations over who would be Manchester United's permanent manager, a new report has suggested that Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is prepared to take over the coveted role this summer. As per a report in The Mirror, ten Hag has grown frustrated with the situation at the Dutch football club and is now considering the team this summer.

    The report states that if ten Hag did become Manchester United's boss, he would be open to giving current Ralf Rangnick a role as part of his coaching team. Following this season, the German is set to take on a consultancy position at Old Trafford for the next two seasons, but ten Hag could reportedly give the 63-year-old a more active role in the dugout.

    Also read: Is ten Hag already in contact with United players ahead of potential managerial role?

    Ten Hag is one of the leading candidates to become Manchester United's next manager, with Paris Saint-Germain's Mauricio Pochettino being heavily linked with the job.

    The 53-year-old Dutchman has been in charge of Ajax since 2017, but he is now reportedly willing to leave the club for a fresh challenge as ten Hag is annoyed at having to constantly rebuild his team. Ajax's policy of often selling their best players for significant fees has made it difficult for ten Hag to get the best out of his side.

    Players like Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Hakim Ziyech and Donny van de Beek have all left Ajax for significant fees in recent years.

    Ten Hag told The Mirror, "The lifespan of our team has always been short in recent years. I understood - and still understand - the sale of players. But you can hardly cope with such bloodletting if you want to continue to play a significant role in the Champions League."

    "You need giant players for that - and Ajax can not buy that calibre of players," he added.

    Also read: Sir Alex Ferguson vouches for Ancelotti to be Man United's short-term boss?

    During his time as Ajax boss, ten Hag has won the Eredivisie twice while also won the KNVB Cup on two occasions. Marc Overmars's departure as the club's director of football for sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues has led to the Dutchman considering his future. Ten Hag had spells in charge of Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II and Utrecht before managing Ajax.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: Can't emulate Kohli or Dhoni, says new RCB captain Faf du Plessis snt

    IPL 2022: Can't emulate Kohli or Dhoni, says new RCB captain Faf du Plessis

    football NFL legend Tom Brady and Cristiano Ronaldo meet after Manchester United star breaks world record 806 goals

    G.O.A.T.s unite: Tom Brady and Ronaldo meet after Man United star breaks world record

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Lankans 6 down, Jasprit Bumrah's 3-for keeps India 166 runs ahead-ayh

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: Lanka 6 down, Bumrah's 3-for keeps India 166 runs ahead

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Bengaluru Test (D/N): Shreyas Iyer falls for 92 as Indians shot out for 252; Twitter lauds-ayh

    IND vs SL, Bengaluru Test: Iyer falls for 92 as India shot out for 252; Twitter lauds

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Sneh Rana's 3-for humbles West Indies/Windies, Jhulan Goswami attains major record-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Rana's 3-for humbles Windies, Jhulan attains major record

    Recent Stories

    Actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with a doctorate posthumously ycb

    Actor Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with a doctorate, posthumously

    IPL 2022: Can't emulate Kohli or Dhoni, says new RCB captain Faf du Plessis snt

    IPL 2022: Can't emulate Kohli or Dhoni, says new RCB captain Faf du Plessis

    Malayalam actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats murder conspiracy case Kerala Crime Branch

    Actor Dileep destroyed 12 WhatsApp chats in murder conspiracy case: Crime Branch

    Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim - ADT

    Union Minister Narayan Rane's sons booked for linking Sharad Pawar to Dawood Ibrahim

    Fukrey 3 Pulkit Samrat begins shooting shares photos from the set drb

    Fukrey 3: Pulkit Samrat begins shooting; shares photos from the set

    Recent Videos

    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    ITBP personnel snow Kabaddi 12500 feet himalayas

    Ever played Kabaddi in the snow at 12,500 feet? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Ivan Vukomanovic on JFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC is a young team, coming from far away - Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games - Owen Coyle on KBFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Why JFC is forced to play in the shortest turnaround and games? - Coyle

    Video Icon