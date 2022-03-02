  • Facebook
    Sir Alex Ferguson vouches for Ancelotti to be Man United's short-term boss?

    First Published Mar 2, 2022, 7:59 PM IST
    Ralf Rangnick took over as Manchester United's interim boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked earlier in the season, yet the German isn't expected to be a frontrunner for the job on a permanent basis.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester United's hunt for a full-time manager has time and again hit the headlines with Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino pegged as the leading target and Erik ten Hag of Ajax also being strongly considered. However, if reports are to be believed, then Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a managerial option, based on the recommendation of Sir Alex Ferguson.

    Also read: Manchester United players want Pochettino as next manager? Fans don't agree

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ferguson, who left his post as manager in 2013 and still serves as a non-executive director, is an admirer of Pochettino. However, should the Argentine not be available, Ferguson has recommended the Red Devils consider bringing in Ancelotti on a short-term basis, an ESPN report quoting sources said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The report adds that Ancelotti has a close personal relationship with Sir Alex Ferguson, someone new United CEO Richard Arnold has sought advice since taking over from Ed Woodward earlier this year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ancelotti, who has come under immense pressure following a poor show against PSG in the Champions League last-16 tie last month, has had two spells in the Premier League with Chelsea and Everton. The Italian, who has spent much of his career managing high profile footballers, is now viewed as a viable option for success on a short-term basis.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    During his decorated career as a manager, Ancelotti has clinched the Champions League thrice, including with current Manchester United stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane in 2014.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Last summer, Manchester United handed over a new contract to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because they believed the Norwegian could restore the glory days to Old Trafford. However, after a 4-1 defeat to Watford in November, Solskjaer was axed, and Ralf Rangnick was brought in as his temporary successor. Though the 63-year-old has steadied the ship at Manchester United, the German is not expected to take over the job permanently.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mauricio Pochettino and Erik ten Hag have been established as early frontrunners for United's permanent managerial role. The Argentine is expected to leave PSG this summer, with Zinedine Zidane waiting in the wings to take over at the Parc des Princes. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ten Hag is a candidate because of the excellent work he's done at Ajax since taking over in Amsterdam five years ago. Among the other candidates linked with the United manager role are Roberto Mancini, Luis Enrique, Graham Potter and Brendan Rogers.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Speaking at a fans forum on Tuesday, meanwhile, United chief John Murtough opened up on their pursuit of a new boss. "We are now conducting a thorough process for appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles," he said.

