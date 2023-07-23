Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AIFF aims to send Sunil Chhetri-led team to Asian Games after sports ministry's approval

    The All India Football Federation (AIFF) eagerly anticipates the sports ministry's approval to include Sunil Chhetri, the talismanic skipper, in the Indian team for the upcoming Asian Games.

    AIFF Aims to send Sunil Chhetri-led team to Asian Games after sports ministry's approval
    The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is keen on sending its senior team, led by the talismanic skipper Sunil Chhetri, to the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, scheduled to begin on September 23. However, the AIFF's plan hinges on receiving clearance from the sports ministry for participation in the continental showpiece event.

    During the Jakarta Games in 2018, the national football team was not granted permission to participate. According to the sports ministry's rule, in team sports, only those ranked in the top eight in Asia are eligible to participate in the Asian Games. Under the guidance of Croatian coach Igor Stimac, the current national team has made significant progress and has re-entered the sub-100 club in FIFA rankings after winning the SAFF championship, where it competed against Lebanon and Kuwait.

    To bolster their squad for the Asian Games, the AIFF has identified seven U-23 first-team players and is considering including three over-age players - Sunil Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, and defender Sandesh Jhingan. However, their participation hinges on obtaining permission from the sports ministry.

    Furthermore, the AIFF has taken proactive measures by compiling a list of 50 under-23 players and forwarding it to respective clubs. This initiative aims to create a pool of talented players for potential utilisation in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers and the King's Cup in Thailand. The AIFF is eagerly awaiting the sports ministry's decision to finalise their plans for the prestigious Asian Games tournament.

