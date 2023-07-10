Cristiano Ronaldo launches 'Forever CR7: The GOAT' NFT collection based on milestone goals from his career

Cristiano Ronaldo released his second collection of NFTs showcasing milestone moments and goals from his career, stirring excitement among enthusiasts in the digital collectibles market.

Cristiano Ronaldo has created a buzz among NFT enthusiasts with his latest line of digital collectibles. The soccer legend has launched a collection of NFTs that showcase milestone moments and goals from his career. Named 'Forever CR7: The GOAT', Ronaldo's second NFT collection is now available on the Binance NFT marketplace. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital collectibles supported on blockchains and often purchased using cryptocurrencies. These NFTs provide buyers with a unique certificate of ownership and can offer instant liquidity.

Also read: Messi mania in Miami: Beckham's magnificent mural to welcome superstar to Inter Miami stuns fans (WATCH)

Ronaldo finalized the deal to sell his NFT collections on Binance earlier this year. The new collection includes media files representing Ronaldo's goal moments, which have been minted as NFTs. Each NFT is categorized differently and priced accordingly. NFTs numbered from goal 100 to goal 700 are priced at 10 USDT or $10. Additionally, the collection features rare collectibles such as 'The Backheel' (Goal 278), 'The Knuckleball' (Goal 102), and 'The Game Changer' (Goal 605), which are priced at USDT 30 or $30 each.

According to Binance's blog, there are 200 NFTs available for each design, making a total of 1,200 rare NFTs. Owners of the rare NFTs will receive a printable signed Binance x CR7 poster, a thank-you message from Cristiano Ronaldo, and entry into future giveaways.

One particular NFT stands out as a super rare item in the collection: the bicycle kick against Juventus in 2018. This NFT is priced at USDT 15,000 or $15,000.

While the collection has generated excitement among NFT enthusiasts on social media, its performance in the market remains to be seen. The NFT craze has experienced various ups and downs in the first half of 2023. Despite the volatility of the digital assets market, NFT enthusiasts have managed to navigate the sector's challenges.

In February 2023, sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) saw a significant increase of 117%. By March, the global NFT market reached its highest valuation in nine months, surpassing $2 billion. However, NFT sales had experienced a low point in December of the previous year.

Market research firm Technavio predicts that the global NFT market will expand by $113,933 million between 2022 and 2027. During this period, the NFT market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.02%. The report also highlights that 39% of the market's growth during the projection period will come from Asia-Pacific countries (APAC).