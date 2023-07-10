Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo launches 'Forever CR7: The GOAT' NFT collection based on milestone goals from his career

    Cristiano Ronaldo released his second collection of NFTs showcasing milestone moments and goals from his career, stirring excitement among enthusiasts in the digital collectibles market.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo launches 'Forever CR7: The GOAT' NFT collection based on milestone goals from his career snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 10:10 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo has created a buzz among NFT enthusiasts with his latest line of digital collectibles. The soccer legend has launched a collection of NFTs that showcase milestone moments and goals from his career. Named 'Forever CR7: The GOAT', Ronaldo's second NFT collection is now available on the Binance NFT marketplace. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are digital collectibles supported on blockchains and often purchased using cryptocurrencies. These NFTs provide buyers with a unique certificate of ownership and can offer instant liquidity.

    Also read: Messi mania in Miami: Beckham's magnificent mural to welcome superstar to Inter Miami stuns fans (WATCH)

    Ronaldo finalized the deal to sell his NFT collections on Binance earlier this year. The new collection includes media files representing Ronaldo's goal moments, which have been minted as NFTs. Each NFT is categorized differently and priced accordingly. NFTs numbered from goal 100 to goal 700 are priced at 10 USDT or $10. Additionally, the collection features rare collectibles such as 'The Backheel' (Goal 278), 'The Knuckleball' (Goal 102), and 'The Game Changer' (Goal 605), which are priced at USDT 30 or $30 each.

    According to Binance's blog, there are 200 NFTs available for each design, making a total of 1,200 rare NFTs. Owners of the rare NFTs will receive a printable signed Binance x CR7 poster, a thank-you message from Cristiano Ronaldo, and entry into future giveaways.

    One particular NFT stands out as a super rare item in the collection: the bicycle kick against Juventus in 2018. This NFT is priced at USDT 15,000 or $15,000.

    While the collection has generated excitement among NFT enthusiasts on social media, its performance in the market remains to be seen. The NFT craze has experienced various ups and downs in the first half of 2023. Despite the volatility of the digital assets market, NFT enthusiasts have managed to navigate the sector's challenges.

    In February 2023, sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) saw a significant increase of 117%. By March, the global NFT market reached its highest valuation in nine months, surpassing $2 billion. However, NFT sales had experienced a low point in December of the previous year.

    Market research firm Technavio predicts that the global NFT market will expand by $113,933 million between 2022 and 2027. During this period, the NFT market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.02%. The report also highlights that 39% of the market's growth during the projection period will come from Asia-Pacific countries (APAC).

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic ready for Rublev challenge in QF after surviving Hurkacz test (WATCH) snt

    Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic ready for Rublev challenge in QF after surviving Hurkacz test (WATCH)

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Living a dream, says Eubanks after stunning Tsitsipas in see-saw thriller watch snt

    Wimbledon 2023: Living a dream, says Eubanks after stunning Tsitsipas in see-saw thriller (WATCH)

    football Manchester United targets new goalkeeper and striker amidst Mason Mount acquisition, Andre Onana deal nearing completion osf

    Manchester United targets new goalkeeper and striker amidst Mason Mount acquisition, Andre Onana deal nearing

    Dhoni at LGM launch: Harish Kalyan hopes 'Thalaiva' continues to play IPL; Yogi Babu reveals he got signed bat snt

    Dhoni at LGM launch: Harish Kalyan hopes 'Thalaiva' continues to play IPL; Yogi Babu reveals he got signed bat

    cricket India vs West Indies 2023: Sunil Gavaskar slams senior cricketers' fitness and workload management osf

    India vs West Indies 2023: Sunil Gavaskar slams senior cricketers' fitness and workload management

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: BBMP launches dog survey to control rabies vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP launches dog survey to control rabies

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic ready for Rublev challenge in QF after surviving Hurkacz test (WATCH) snt

    Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic ready for Rublev challenge in QF after surviving Hurkacz test (WATCH)

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Living a dream, says Eubanks after stunning Tsitsipas in see-saw thriller watch snt

    Wimbledon 2023: Living a dream, says Eubanks after stunning Tsitsipas in see-saw thriller (WATCH)

    Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July! ADC

    Prashanth Neel's KGF 1 and 2 are all set to release in Japan on 14 July!

    Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal's popular dance moves in favourite Punjabi track 'Obessed' ADC

    Rashmika Mandanna recreates Vicky Kaushal's popular dance moves in favourite Punjabi track 'Obessed'

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon