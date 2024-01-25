After Julian Alvarez, now Man City secures Argentinian youngster Claudio Echeverri from River Plater

Manchester City has finalised the acquisition of Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate. Although the 18-year-old has inked a contract until June 2028, he will continue with River before making the switch to the Etihad Stadium in January of the following year.

Echeverri, who recently turned 18 on January 2, has already made six appearances for the Buenos Aires giants. Managed by former City defender Martin Demichelis at El Monumental, Echeverri made his debut in June 2023, contributing an assist in a 3-1 victory over Instituto Cordoba.

Captain of Argentina at the Under-17 World Cup in November and December, Echeverri scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 quarter-final win against Brazil. Despite being eliminated on penalties in the semi-finals by Germany, he received the bronze ball as the tournament’s third top scorer. With a total of 23 appearances for Argentina’s under-17s and 13 goals, Echeverri has also trained with the senior national team.

Following in the footsteps of 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, who moved from River to City in 2022, Echeverri joins a notable list of Argentinians at the Club. Manchester City eagerly anticipates welcoming Claudio to the Club, extending their best wishes for his remaining time with River.

