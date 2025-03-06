Champions League Round of 16: PSG manager Enrique rues first-leg defeat against Liverpool, calls it 'unfair'

Despite the defeat 0-1 defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League round of 1, PSG manager Luis Enrique believes his team was superior.

Paris Saint Germain manager Luis Enrique was left to lament over the team’s defeat in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, March 5.

PSG were favourites to win the opening leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool as the match was taking place at their home ground. However, the Ligue 1 giants were unable to break the defence of The Reds despite attempting 27 shots. The first half was goalless as both sides put up a good fight. In the second half, the first leg seemed to be heading for a draw until Liverpool’s Harvey Elliot scored a stunning goal in the 87th minute, handing the visitors a crucial 1-0 victory over Paris Saint Germain.

Speaking at the press conference post PSG’s first leg defeat against Liverpool, Luis Enrique stated that his team was far better than Liverpool and the defeat was ‘unfair’ for them.

“We were far better than Liverpool. Far better! But they won that game. That’s very unfair.” Enrique said.

The best player throughout the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at the Parc des Princes was Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who saved a flurry of nine saves, denying multiple goal-scoring opportunities in the both halves of the match and and ensuring Liverpool maintained their narrow lead until the final whistle.

Becker was adjudged Man of the Match for his heroic performance, as his goalkeeping brilliance kept Paris Saint Germain at bay and secured Liverpool’s hard-fought 1-0 victory in the first leg.

Luis Enrique confident of PSG comeback at Anfield

Despite PSG's defeat in the first leg of Champions League round of 16, Luis Enrique is proud of his players while expressing confidence in his team making a comeback in the second leg against Liverpool at Anfield.

“I don’t see any negative aspects. I’m very proud of my team, very proud of my players. There is a second leg to be played at Liverpool. We won’t give up.“ the 54-year-old.

The second leg of the Champions League round of 16 between Liverpool and Paris Saint Germain will take place at the former’s home ground Anfield On March 12, Wednesday.

Paris Saint Germain qualified for the Round of 16 of the ongoing Champions League season after defeating Brest in the knockout playoffs, netting a total of 10 goals across two legs. PSG are eyeing for their maiden Champions League title.

