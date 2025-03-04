Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr BREAKS silence on rumours of his potential move to Saudi Arabia

Vinicius Jr has been heavily linked with his move to Saudi Arabia, as several clubs expressed their interest to sign him.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has finally broken his silence on the rumours and speculations of his potential move to Saudi Arabia at the end of the ongoing season. The Brazilian international has been heavily linked with his move to Saudi Arabia, as several clubs expressed their interest to sign him. The speculations of leaving Real Madrid and joining Saudi Pro League club became rife after the reports emerged that Vinicius Jr’s representatives met with Saudi League officials to understand how football is shaping up in the country. In the second meeting, the officials offered a staggering €1 billion over a period of five years for his services, which is equivalent to earning €200 million per year, making him one of the richest players in the history of football. The Saudi Pro League has been heavily targeting Vinicius over the last couple of years and has intensified their efforts recently, with a hope of luring the Brazilian international with an unprecedented financial package compared to what he is currently earning at Real Madrid. After months of speculation and rumours of his possible Saudi move at the end of the season, Vinicius Jr finally gave clarity on his future.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of Real Madrid’s Champions League round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid, Vinicius Jr stated that he is calm and has two years left on his current contract while expressing his desire to renew his contract to extend his stay beyond 2027 at Santiago Bernabeu. "I am very calm because my contract lasts until 2027 and I hope to renew my contract as soon as possible because I am happy here," the 24-year-old

Further expressing his desire to stay at Real Madrid amid his Saudi move, the Brazilian international stated that he is leaving the dream of playing alongside best players at the club, adding that fans love him. "I am living the dream of playing with the best players in the world, the best coach, the best president, the best fans. Here everybody loves me so much. I couldn't be in a better place." he added.

Vinicius joined Real Madrid in 2018 after leaving Flamengo. Julen Lopetegui was the manager of the club when the Brazilian international was welcomed to Santiago Bernabeu. Over the last seven years, the 24-year-old has emerged as one of the instrumental figures in the success of Los Blancos. The Brazilian international played a pivotal role in helping Real Madrid win three La Liga titles in 2020, 2022, and 2024 and two Champions League triumphs in 2022 and 2024. Vinicius Jr won Fifa Men’s Best Player of the Year and was favourite to win Ballon d’Or but the controversy erupted after the prestigious award was given to Spain and Manchester City footballer Rodri.

Vinicius Jr expressed his willingness to script his own legacy at Real Madrid after fulfilling his dream of joining the club, which he considers best in the world. The 24-year-old wanted to win more for the club and follow in the footsteps of the legends who played for Real Madrid. "My childhood dream was to make it here," he added. "Now I have managed to make it here, I am writing my story.” Sao Goncalo-born footballer said, "I have won but I can still win much more and make it into the history of the club. That is very complicated because many good players have been legends, and I want to be just like them." he added.

Vinicius Jr has made 300 appearances and netted 102 goals for the club ever since joining Real Madrid in 2018. He completed his 100-goal milestone for Los Blancos during 5-1 Champions League win over RB Salzburg. The Brazilian International will look to add more laurel to his footballing career as Real Madrid are questing for La Liga and Champions League titles this season.

