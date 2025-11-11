Following a crushing 3-0 defeat to Manchester City, Liverpool's 2025-26 title hopes appear to be over. The loss has highlighted a fragile defence and a misfiring attack, leading to scrutiny of the team's recent rebuild.

The much-hyped “Liverpool are back” storyline has fallen apart faster than expected. Days after convincing wins over Aston Villa and Real Madrid, the reigning Premier League champions crumbled at the Etihad, falling 3-0 to Manchester City in a display that exposed deep cracks within Arne Slot’s side.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Despite facing a far-from-perfect City lineup, Liverpool failed to carry any momentum from recent successes and instead produced one of their most lifeless performances of the season. Conor Bradley emerged as the only bright spot, while the rest of the squad looked overwhelmed as City dominated from start to finish. Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed header aside, the result felt fully deserved, and Slot’s team now seem to have surrendered the title race after just 11 matches of the 2025-26 season.

Liverpool’s problems are widespread - from a fragile defence to blunt attacking transitions - and Slot’s tactical decisions, combined with a misfiring £400 million-plus summer rebuild, have raised eyebrows within Anfield and beyond. Hugo Ekitike’s early promise has faded, and the rest of the squad is under massive scrutiny. Among the many underperformers, five names stand out as players who need replacing if Liverpool hope to recover.

Ibrahima Konate: From Key Defender to Liability

Konate endured a nightmare outing at Manchester City. He lost Erling Haaland for the opener and was left chasing shadows against Jeremy Doku for City’s third. Other than two solid home displays against Arsenal and Manchester United, the Frenchman has been alarmingly inconsistent this season.

His declining form has contributed to Liverpool’s defensive instability, and patience seems to be wearing thin. Reports suggest Real Madrid could be an exit route, though even that feels uncertain now. Either way, Konate no longer looks dependable enough to remain a first-choice centre-back for the champions beyond this campaign.

Alexis Mac Allister: A Decline That Mirrors Liverpool’s

One of Slot’s most puzzling decisions has been restructuring his once-balanced midfield to accommodate Florian Wirtz, disrupting the harmony that defined last season’s success. Amid this tactical confusion, Mac Allister’s form has taken a nosedive.

The World Cup winner, so composed last year, now looks out of rhythm - dominated in duels and unable to dictate play. Injuries haven’t helped, but his lack of influence has become a major concern. If one of Liverpool’s star midfielders must be sacrificed for greater balance, Mac Allister seems the likeliest casualty.

Crystal Palace’s highly rated Adam Wharton, valued around £100 million, is among potential replacements, with his control and composure offering qualities Liverpool sorely lack at present.

Mohamed Salah: End of an Era Approaching

Mohamed Salah’s struggles continued at the Etihad, where young Nico O’Reilly outmuscled and outworked him throughout. The Egyptian, now 33, is no longer the unstoppable match-winner he once was.

Slot’s system last year helped Salah thrive by isolating him in front of goal, but this season’s instability - especially on the right flank following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure - has dulled his edge. With new attackers crowding Liverpool’s forward line and the Saudi Pro League still circling, it increasingly appears that 2026 may be the year Salah bids farewell to Anfield.

Andy Robertson: The Inevitable Goodbye

Robertson remains a reliable figure but no longer the force of old. The 31-year-old has steadied Liverpool’s left flank after Milos Kerkez’s early-season struggles, yet it’s clear time is catching up with him.

Kerkez, still adapting to the Premier League, has the qualities to mature into a dependable full-back once his rawness is tempered. Liverpool’s faith in him, along with the need for fresh experience in the role, makes it logical for Robertson’s departure to come next summer. A seasoned replacement capable of rotating through multiple competitions will be a vital signing.

Virgil van Dijk: Signs of Decline in a Defensive Icon

Last season, Van Dijk’s renaissance was central to Liverpool’s title triumph, but the current campaign tells a different story. The captain appears slower, less commanding, and perhaps complacent since signing his new contract.

Wayne Rooney’s earlier criticisms of Van Dijk’s intensity now seem valid, as the Dutch defender’s drop in performance has left a once-solid backline looking alarmingly penetrable. With Marc Guehi emerging as a potential successor, the time may have come for Liverpool to plan a gradual phase-out. The club is expected to target at least two elite defenders in 2026 to restore its defensive authority.