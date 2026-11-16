The inaugural Sikkim Riders Meet 2026 has launched in Namprikdang, Dzongu, uniting 350 riders from various countries. Organized by the Dirty Angels Motorcycle Club, the event aims to foster brotherhood and boost tourism in the region.

First Ever Sikkim Riders Meet Begins Today at Namprikdang in Dzongu

Dzongu (Sikkim) [India], November 16 (ANI): The first-ever dedicated motorcycling event in Sikkim, the Sikkim Riders Meet (SRM) 2026, commenced today at Namprikdang in Dzongu, North Sikkim, with riders and motorcycle enthusiasts coming together for the three-day gathering running from November 16 to 18. Organised by the Dirty Angels Motorcycle Club, the first motorcycle club in the state, the event aims to promote unity, brotherhood and responsible riding while bringing together motorcycle clubs and independent riders from across India and abroad, according to a press release.

In a media interaction, Gelek Gyatso Bhutia, President of the Dirty Angels Motorcycle Club, said that around 350 riders from different countries, including Nepal, Bhutan, Mongolia and Argentina, are expected to participate in the meet, adding that nearly 2,000 bikers had arrived on the inaugural day. He said the event is being organised under the guidance of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang and is expected to give a significant boost to Sikkim's tourism sector by showcasing the state's natural beauty and hospitality to an international audience. He further informed that the organisers are planning to establish the Sikkim Riders Meet as an annual calendar event.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda is also expected to be one of the major attractions of the gathering, with a proposed motorcycle ride from Mangan to Sangkalang during the event. The meet provides a common platform for riders to interact, exchange experiences, build friendships and strengthen connections within the motorcycling community. The organisers are also working towards bringing together motorcycle clubs across Sikkim under a common alliance to represent their shared interests.

On the inaugural day, the three-day event was formally inaugurated by Minister for Forest and Environment Pintso Namgyal Lepcha. Speaking to the media, the Minister thanked the organising committee for selecting Namprikdang in Dzongu as the venue for the first edition of the Riders Meet. He said the event would help promote tourism in Dzongu constituency and provide the region with greater national and international visibility. Riders participating in the gathering also shared their experiences and expressed enthusiasm about being part of the event, highlighting the opportunity to connect with fellow biking enthusiasts from different places. Celebrated under the theme "One State, One Brotherhood, One Ride", the Sikkim Riders Meet 2026 is expected to strengthen the state's motorcycling culture while positioning Dzongu as an emerging destination for adventure tourism. (ANI)