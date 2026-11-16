Sachin Tendulkar unveiled his 'Batography' exhibit at the MCA museum, featuring memorabilia from his career. The icon reflected on his 1989 debut tour in Pakistan, identifying his resilient 57-run knock as a defining career moment.

Sachin Tendulkar Unveils Batography Exhibit at MCA Cricket Museum

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar recalled one of his most important innings of his career, with that being one of his 100 sensational centuries, but a half-century on his international debut tour in a bid to save the Test series against Pakistan. Sachin was speaking at the unveiling of the 'Batography', a one-of-a-kind section in the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum dedicated to him, featuring 25 bats tracing his journey from 1978 to 2013, from an aspiring cricketer to the 'God of Cricket'.

The 'Batography' also features select headgear and apparel from his personal collection, ‘Batography’ was unveiled by Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association, at a special event on Monday. Speaking about his debut international tour to Pakistan at the age of 16, a tough initiation to international cricket against likes of Abdul Qadir, Wasim Akram and Imran Khan, Sachin recalled his knock of 57 in the fourth Test at Sialkot as one of his most important knocks.

With the previous three Tests drawn, Sachin's half-century came at a crucial juncture. India had held a 76-run first innings lead, skittling out Pakistan for 250 in reply to their first innings of 324 runs, where Sachin had scored a 51-ball 35. With India restricted to 38/4, Sachin played a fine 134-ball 57, with six fours, putting a 101-run stand with Navjyot Singh Sidhu (97 in 234 balls, with 13 fours), taking India to 234/7 and ending the Test in a draw. The entire four-match series ended in a draw.

Sachin felt that people would appreciate that knock more, but his explosive 17-ball 53, including four successive fours off Qadir during an exhibition 20-over-match at Peshawar is appreciated much more by fans due to the amount of fours and sixes hit by him. That match was held because the first ODI was cancelled due to rain. "I thought, according to me, the most important innings that I had played, and even today I say that the career-defining innings for me was in the fourth Test match in the second innings (against Pakistan on debut tour) when India was 34 (38) for 4, and I scored 57 runs. In fact, that's the photo of that innings in the last corner. I thought that people would appreciate that innings more because that saved the series for us. But in people's minds, there were only sixes and fours (from his Peshawar blitz), so I thought the T20 fever started from then somewhere," he said.

In his debut Test series against Pakistan, Sachin made 215 runs in four Tests at an average of 35.83, with two fifties and a best score of 59. In the ODIs, he could get only one inning to play, in which he scored a duck. The day of November 16 marks thirteen years since the end of Tendulkar’s 200th and final Test, against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium. It was also at the same venue on 27, November 1983 that a ten-year-old Tendulkar first watched a Test match and witnessed his hero, Vivian Richards, score a century.

Tendulkar was the most complete batter of his time, the most prolific run-maker of all time, and arguably the biggest cricket icon the game has ever known. Tendulkar holds the record for the most centuries in both Tests and ODIs, a remarkable feat, especially considering he did not register his first ODI hundred until his 79th match. With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Tendulkar stands as the most prolific batter in cricket history. Throughout his illustrious international career, he rewrote the record books time and again, setting milestones that remain unchallenged to this day.

With his unwavering patience and resilience, the 'Master Blaster' has 200 Test appearances to his name, the most by any player in the format. Tendulkar amassed 15,921 runs, 51 centuries, and 2,058 fours, the most by any player in red-ball cricket. Revered as India's "God of Cricket", he also became the fastest to 15,000 Test runs, reaching the milestone in just 300 innings, a distinction he holds exclusively. With 18,426 runs in ODIs at an average of 44.83 in 463 matches, 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries, Tendulkar evolved from a middle-order batter to being the greatest ODI batter and opener ever. He was part of the team which won the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2002 ICC Champions Trophy. In 45 matches in World Cup cricket, he made 2,278 runs at an average of 56.95, with six centuries and 15 fifties, including a best score of 152. He is still the highest run-scorer in the tournament's history. (ANI)