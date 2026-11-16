Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has flagged off the ARWS World Qualifier 2026, 'Adventure@Mechukha', in Arunachal Pradesh, positioning the state as a premier global destination for adventure sports and sustainable eco-tourism initiatives.

Arunachal Hosts First Ever ARWS World Qualifier 2026 at Mechukha

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday flagged off the Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) World Qualifier 2026, ‘Adventure@Mechukha’, at Tumbin in Arunachal Pradesh's Siang district, highlighting the state's potential for adventure sports and exploration. Staged in Arunachal Pradesh, this landmark event is Asia’s sole ARWS Qualifier for the 2027 AR World Championship in Croatia, according to a press release from ARWS.

In an X post, Kiren Rijiju said Arunachal Pradesh’s mountains have immense potential for adventure sports and exploration. He flagged off the first-ever ARWS World Qualifier 2026, ‘Adventure@Mechukha’, at Tumbin in Siang district, and said the event would promote the state as an adventure sports destination, create opportunities for local talent and showcase its natural potential.

“Majestic mountains of Arunachal Pradesh hold immense potential for adventure, exploration & sporting excellence! Flagged off the first ever ARWS World Qualifier 2026, “Adventure @Mechukha” at Tumbin, Siang district, Arunachal Pradesh. The occasion was attended by Ministers of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri P.D. Sona ji & Shri Kento Jini ji; MLAs Shri Topin Ete ji, Shri Pesi Jilen ji & Shri Talem Taboh ji & other esteemed dignitaries. Such events put Arunachal Pradesh on the adventure sports map, create opportunities for local talent & bring the region’s extraordinary natural potential to a wider audience. Best wishes to top class participants,” he said.

In another X post, Kiren Rijiju said, "Proud that Arunachal Pradesh is one of the top emerging destination for adventure sports in the world! The AR World Series Championship 2026-Qualifier in Arunachal Pradesh is a landmark beginning. Wel-come to: Arunachal Pradesh."

The event brings together a diverse lineup of teams, uniting elite domestic endurance athletes from across India with international squads competing across the global ARWS circuit, which encompasses over 80 events across six continents. Adventure@Mechukha 2026 has been created by a strong partnership uniting global ARWS leadership, local organisers NthAdventure, and the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh. This joint initiative is dedicated to establishing sustainable adventure sports infrastructure and positioning India's northeastern frontier as a global destination for eco-tourism and adventure sports.

From November 16 to 20, teams are undertaking a 5-day non-stop day-and-night expedition race covering around 400 km across mountain biking (61%), trekking (26%), kayaking (13%), along with abseiling and ziplining, across mountain trails, steep passes, and glacial river channels, relying on teamwork, navigation, and self-sufficiency, with winners expected in 3 days and all teams finishing within five days.

On November 21, a flag parade at 15:00 in Mechukha will be followed by the official Awards Ceremony Dinner and celebrations attended by the Union and State Tourism Ministers. The event concludes with a return transfer from Mechukha to Aalo on November 22 and departure transfers to Dibrugarh Airport on November 23.