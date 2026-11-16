The Mumbai Cricket Association has launched 'Batography' at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, an exclusive exhibit featuring 25 bats and memorabilia charting Sachin Tendulkar's iconic cricket journey from 1978 to his 2013 retirement.

MCA Unveils Batography Exhibit Dedicated to Legend Sachin Tendulkar

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has unveiled ‘Batography’, a one-of-a-kind section in the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Museum, which is dedicated to Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar. Featuring 25 bats that trace his extraordinary cricketing journey from 1978 to 2013, along with select headgear and apparel from his personal collection, ‘Batography’ was unveiled by Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association, at a special event on November 16, according to a press release.

The day marks thirteen years since the end of Tendulkar’s 200th and final Test, against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium (on November 16, 2013). It was also at the same venue on 27 November 1983 that a ten-year-old Tendulkar first watched a Test match and witnessed his hero, Vivian Richards, score a century. Conceptualised around the idea of telling a cricketer's story through the instrument most closely associated with his craft, ‘Batography’ presents each bat as a chapter in Tendulkar's life and career.