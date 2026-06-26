Manika Batra questions the TTFI's Asian Games team selection, alleging the 9-member committee violates the constitution's 7-member limit. Mentally exhausted, she is now focusing on her current tournament but wishes the selected team well.

Batra Alleges Unconstitutional Selection Committee

Indian table tennis player Manika Batra has raised concerns over the selection process for the Asian Games team, alleging that the composition of the selection committee was not in line with the constitution of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI). In a post on social media platform X, Batra said the TTFI had maintained that the selection process was conducted strictly as per rules. However, she claimed that documents in her possession indicate that a nine-member selection committee finalised the Asian Games squad, while Article 24(C)(j) of the federation's constitution permits a maximum of seven members in any sub-committee.

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"TTFI, in its response to me, has stated that the entire selection process was conducted strictly in accordance with the rules. However, the documents available with me show that a 9-member Selection Committee decided the Asian Games team, while Article 24(C)(j) of the TTFI Constitution states that no Sub-Committee can have more than 7 members," Batra shared a post on X. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/W2JAbKcMCx — Manika Batra (@manikabatra_TT) June 26, 2026

"A 9-member committee decided my fate, yet I am being told that the process was fully compliant with the Constitution and the rules. I will leave it to the people to decide, especially those who have repeatedly said that rules must be respected and followed equally by everyone," Batra added.

Batra further stated that she is mentally exhausted from the ongoing dispute and would now shift her focus back to competition duties. She added that she is currently participating in a tournament representing India and will concentrate fully on her upcoming matches. Batra also extended her best wishes to the selected squad, expressing hope that they would make the country proud.

"I am mentally exhausted from this fight, and for now, I am putting my sword down. I have a bigger responsibility today. I am currently at a tournament representing India, and my complete focus will now be on the tournament ahead. To the selected team, I wish you nothing but success. Go and make India proud. Jai Hind," the Indian Table Tennis player concluded.

Demand for Transparency Over Exclusion

Earlier, Batra had expressed strong concerns over her exclusion from India's main squad for the upcoming Asian Games, saying she is not seeking selection but demanding transparency and clear reasons behind the decision. The 31-year-old Olympian was named among the reserves when the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) announced a 10-member contingent for the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

In a detailed statement after her exclusion from the main squad, Manika said she has spent two decades representing India at the highest level and has accepted both victories and setbacks as part of the sport, but questioned what she described as a lack of clarity in the selection process.

"For the past two decades, I have had the privilege of representing India at the highest level. Throughout my career, I have accepted victories, defeats, selections, and non-selections. That is a part of table tennis. However, what I find difficult to accept is a lack of clarity and arbitrariness. Over the last few days, I have seen many people say that I am seeking a place in the Asian Games team or that I am asking for special consideration. Let me state this clearly. I am not asking to be selected. I am not asking anyone to overturn the decision. I am asking for answers. No specific reason for my non-selection has been communicated to me," she said.

Questions on Ranking Criteria

She also raised questions over the ranking criteria used for selection, pointing out fluctuations in international rankings and asking what time period was considered during evaluation.

"I am currently World No. 51. Rankings in table tennis are updated every week and operate on a rolling points system. That naturally raises important questions. What timeline was considered while evaluating rankings? Was the assessment based on the previous 12 months, six months, the previous two months, or a single weekly ranking snapshot?" she added. (ANI)