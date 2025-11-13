FIFPRO has called on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to resolve the crisis surrounding the suspended ISL after a failed tender for a commercial partner. The players' union highlighted that clubs have unlawfully suspended player contracts.

The crisis surrounding Indian football deepened this week as FIFPRO called on the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to restore order and provide clarity over the suspended Indian Super League (ISL). The professional players’ union has accused the governing body of leaving players’ futures in jeopardy after failing to secure a commercial partner for the league’s next season.

In a statement released on Thursday, FIFPRO Asia/Oceania, in coordination with the Football Players Association of India (FPAI), announced that they had been in regular contact with ISL players and had escalated the situation to FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

FIFPRO’s Concerns Over Player Rights

“The lack of clarity for players over the 2025-26 Indian Super League season, arising from a dispute over the league’s organisation and governance, is having a significant impact on their livelihoods, careers, and wellbeing,” FIFPRO said. The statement added that “players have been subjected to unilateral and unlawful suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice,” describing such actions as a “direct breach of labour rights.”

The organisation urged the AIFF, FPAI, and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to take immediate action on two key fronts:

Confirming the ISL’s official season schedule and releasing a roadmap for its return.

Ensuring all clubs meet their contractual obligations to players without delay.

AIFF Under Pressure After Failed Tender

The current standoff began when no bids were received by the November 7 deadline for the tender to find a new commercial partner to run the ISL. With that failure, several clubs-including Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Kerala Blasters-have halted operations until clarity is provided.

The indefinite suspension of the league has left both clubs and players in limbo, further eroding confidence in the sport’s governance. FIFPRO has pressed the AIFF to issue guarantees that players will not be left unpaid or without valid contracts.

AIFF Responds Amid Supreme Court Constraints

AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey admitted on Wednesday that the federation is doing “everything possible” to get the league back on track. He confirmed that the federation remains committed to holding the season, albeit under a revised calendar from January to May-following directives from the Supreme Court.

The move, however, has raised concerns among clubs, players, and broadcasters about the feasibility of cramming a 180-match season into a tight five-month window. Many clubs have already voiced frustration that by this time last year, the ISL was halfway through its campaign.

The AIFF maintains that its delay stems from court-related complications, but FIFPRO insists that the players cannot be made to bear the consequences of administrative setbacks. With the 2025-26 season still in limbo, India’s top footballers find themselves waiting anxiously for clarity and action from those in charge.