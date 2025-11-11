The ISL 2025-26 season faces uncertainty after a commercial rights auction failed to attract any bids, prompting players led by Sunil Chhetri to issue a collective plea demanding immediate action to ensure the league kicks off.

Uncertainty looms large over the upcoming 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season after the Request for Proposal (RFP) process to monetise the league's commercial rights concluded last week without receiving a single bid. The development has sent shockwaves across Indian football, prompting players from various clubs, including Indian legend Sunil Chhetri to come together and issue a collective statement expressing their frustration and appeal for immediate action.

Players Issue a United Plea

Players such as Chhetri, Ryan Williams, who recently became eligible to represent India, France's Hugo Boumous, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Shubhasish Bose, Manvir Singh, and Sahal Abdul Samad all shared the same statement on their Instagram handles, urging that the league kick off without further delay.

In a powerful and emotional note titled "A Statement, A Plea," the players said, "We, professional footballers who play in the Indian Super League, are coming together to make a plea, and more importantly to send the message that we stand united in our efforts to get the Indian Super League season underway. To put it simply, we want to play, and now," the statement said.

It further reflected the growing frustration among players over the uncertainty surrounding the ISL's future. "Our anger, frustration and distress has now been replaced by desperation. Desperation to play the game we love, in front of people who mean everything to us -- our families, our fans," it added.

Calling on the governing bodies to act swiftly, the players urged the authorities to find a resolution and resume the season. "This is a plea to all those involved in running our sport in the country, to do whatever it takes to get the football season underway. India needs its competitive football now more than ever," it noted.

The statement ended on a note of hope and commitment, as the players reiterated their readiness to play. "As for us, we remain committed, professional and ready to walk out of that tunnel and onto the pitch the moment we're told we can. All we ask of those running our beautiful game is to match our desperation with honest intent. We've found ourselves in a very dark tunnel for long. We could do with a little light," the statement concluded.

AIFF Convenes Meeting, Report to be Submitted to Supreme Court

The Bid Evaluation Committee (BEC) of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) convened a meeting on Sunday to review and discuss the progress of the "Request for Proposal (RFP) for Awarding the Right to Monetise the Commercial Rights Belonging to the All India Football Federation for a Limited Term," as per a statement from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Following detailed deliberations, the Chairperson of the BEC, Justice (Retd.) L. Nageswara Rao will now submit his report to the Supreme Court as the next step in the process. (ANI)