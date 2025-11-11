The 2025-26 ISL season is indefinitely postponed after AIFF failed to secure a commercial partner. Clubs including Kerala Blasters and Mohun Bagan among other clubs have suspended operations. Sunil Chhetri among top players have sought action.

Bengaluru: The Indian Super League (ISL), India's premier football competition, is facing an unprecedented crisis. Several clubs have suspended operations, players haven't received salaries, and the season, usually launched in September, remains indefinitely postponed. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) failed to secure a commercial partner for the ISL after the bidding window closed on November 7, 2025, with zero bids received. The contract of Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), which managed the league from 2014 to 2025, has ended. Without a new commercial partner to take over, the league has no entity to organize matches, manage broadcasting rights, handle sponsorships, or ensure clubs receive their operational funding.

What is The Issue About?

When the Super Cup resumed, Indian football fans hoped the worst was behind them. The Supreme Court in September ordered the AIFF to ensure the timely start of the 2025-26 football season, including the Super Cup and other competitions. Justices PS Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi instructed the federation to launch a fresh, transparent tendering process to find a commercial partner for the ISL. The AIFF and its outgoing commercial partner FSDL presented a joint resolution to the court, outlining a collaborative plan to run the upcoming season. This came after the Supreme Court had directed both parties in August to negotiate a workable solution. The court welcomed the agreement, noting it addresses the current challenges while providing clear direction. Senior advocates Ranjit Kumar (representing AIFF) and Neeraj Kishan Kaul (for FSDL) assured the bench that both organizations would work together to launch the football calendar without further delays.

However, potential investors were deterred by their limited representation in the ISL's governing council as reported by consulting firm KPMG. The commercial partner, expected to commit to a 15-year association, was offered just one seat out of six on the council translating to roughly 17% representation. Five companies or conglomerates initially showed interest and submitted queries, but all ultimately walked away before the deadline. The AIFF now plans to approach the Supreme Court seeking modifications to the governing framework to make the partnership opportunity more attractive to potential investors.

ISL Clubs in Limbo

The crisis has created a domino effect across Indian football. Kerala Blasters, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC are among the clubs that have suspended their activities due to the uncertainty. Multiple clubs have delayed salary payments to players and staff, creating significant financial hardship. Players have gone months without matches. The league is now more than two months behind schedule with no start date in sight. Even regular training schedules have been affected, with some clubs unable to maintain normal preparation activities.

India's top footballers have issued an impassioned joint plea urging authorities to resolve the crisis immediately. Sunil Chhetri, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, and Lallianzuala Chhangte led a unified statement, “To put it simply, we want to play, and now. This is a plea to all those involved in running our sport in the country, to do whatever it takes to get the football season underway. Our anger, frustration and distress has now been replaced by desperation. Desperation to play the game we love, in front of people who mean everything to us—our families, our fans.” Kerala Blasters captain Adrian Luna added urgency to the plea, "The time for requests is far gone, patience has been replaced with anxiety, and livelihoods are on the line. We need immediate action and solutions."

What Happens Next?

The AIFF's Bid Evaluation Committee, chaired by retired Justice L. Nageswara Rao (who was appointed by the Supreme Court to oversee AIFF affairs), met on November 10 to assess the situation. A final report is expected to be submitted to the Supreme Court. The AIFF is seeking modifications to the ISL's governing framework to make the commercial partnership more appealing and potentially reopen the bidding process. However, with no timeline established and legal proceedings likely to take time, the league remains in limbo. For now, India's footballers and fans are left waiting in what players described as "a very dark tunnel," hoping for "a little light."