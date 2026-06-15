Uruguay's trip to the United States for their FIFA World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia was delayed for several hours on Sunday. The delay from their Mexico base was due to a paperwork error, potentially causing the cancellation of their presser.

Uruguay's trip to the United States for their FIFA World Cup campaign opener against Saudi Arabia experienced a delay on Sunday due to an error regarding the documents needed for the flight, Reuters reported.

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As per Reuters, the flight stood delayed for several hours as some paperwork the world's governing body needed in order to process the trip could not be readied at the time of take-off. Uruguay, the two-time World Cup winners, have their training base in Playa Del Carmen in Mexico, and they were supposed to travel to Miami for the Group H opener against Saudi Arabia scheduled for Monday at the Hard Rock Stadium. Their next opponents in the group are the debutants Cape Verde (on June 21) and 2010 champions Spain (June 26, Zapopan in Mexico). The situation could also cause the cancellation of the pre-match presser to be attended by coach Marcelo Bielsa and the captain, Jose Maria Gimenez. The Uruguay Football Association and FIFA have not released a statement on the issue yet.

Uruguay's World Cup History

Uruguay were crowned champions in the inaugural edition back in 1930 and then in 1950, but have had a mixed bag run this century. Their run has included two group stage exits in 2002 and 2022, a fourth-place finish in 2010, no qualification in the 2006 edition, a round of 16 finish in 2014 and a quarterfinal finish in the 2018 edition.

Iran Arrives in US for World Cup Opener

Meanwhile, Iran's national football team reached the United States, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against New Zealand scheduled for Monday.

Earlier, Iran football team received a rousing send-off from fans as they left their Tijuana base camp. As per Reuters, the supporters lined up on a packed sidewalk outside the team's hotel and chanted 'Team Melli' (Persian for 'national team') as players emerged from the hotel one by one for a walk towards the team bus. (ANI)