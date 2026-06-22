Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh thanked the Mexican people for their incredible hospitality after the team moved its World Cup base to Tijuana. Following a 0-0 draw with Belgium, he highlighted the 'heartfelt feeling' with local supporters.

Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Mexican people for their support during the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying the team has developed a special bond with the people of Mexico after relocating its tournament base to Tijuana. Jahanbakhsh praised the reception his team received in Mexico amid a challenging build-up to the tournament. Iran secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Belgium in Los Angeles.

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'We love Mexican people': A Special Bond in Tijuana

IRNA News Agency shared a video of Jahanbakhsh on X with the caption, "Alireza Jahanbakhsh, captain of the Iranian national team, appreciated Mexican people's hospitality and said, 'We love Mexican people.'" Alireza Jahanbakhsh, captain of the Iranian national team, appreciated Mexican people’s hospitality and said: “We love Mexican people.” pic.twitter.com/teNB2EPYdj — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) June 22, 2026

"Talking about Tijuana, I would love to say we love Mexican people. I think everyone has the same feeling. It's just unbelievable how welcome we were there, and the hospitality there is amazing. And I think there's a really heartfelt feeling between the players of the team and the Mexican people now. And I would like to say, 'Muchas Gracias'!" the Iranian skipper told reporters, as per IRNA News Agency.

Iran moved their World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana before the start of the tournament, following uncertainty surrounding travel and entry arrangements to the United States. Since then, Mexican supporters have turned out in large numbers to back Team Melli during their matches, helping create a home-away-from-home atmosphere.

Resilient Draw Against Belgium

On the pitch, Iran continued their impressive start to the tournament with a resilient draw against Belgium. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand produced a standout performance, making seven saves and frustrating the European side throughout the contest. His display earned him the Superior Player of the Match award.

Belgium's task became more difficult when defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 66th minute, but Iran had already demonstrated their defensive discipline and determination to secure a valuable point.

Path to the Round of 32

Iran opened their World Cup campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw against New Zealand and now sit second in Group G with two points from two matches. Egypt lead the group following their victory over New Zealand, while Belgium are third. Team Melli will now travel to Seattle for a decisive final group-stage encounter against Egypt, with qualification for the Round of 32 still firmly within their grasp.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)