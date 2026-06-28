Mohamed Salah is a major doubt for Egypt's FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash against Australia after sustaining a hamstring injury. The EFA has not updated his status. Left-back Ahmed Fatouh is also out, adding to Egypt's injury woes.

Salah a Doubt for Australia Clash

Mohamed Salah is nursing a hamstring injury, with the Egyptian Football Association offering no update on whether he will be fit for their FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash against Australia. Salah was substituted during Egypt's 1-1 draw with Iran after complaining of discomfort, and subsequent scans confirmed a hamstring strain, team doctor Mohamed Abou El Ela said in a statement released by the EFA as per Reuters.

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The 34-year-old has already begun a treatment programme, the statement added. Mohamed Salah scored one goal and provided two assists during Egypt's three group-stage matches as they reached the knockout stage for the first time.

Egypt Faces Multiple Injury Setbacks

Meanwhile, regular left-back Ahmed Fatouh has suffered a hamstring tear and is unlikely to recover in time for the round of 32 clash against Australia, according to the Egyptian Football Association. Centre-back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who arrived at the FIFA World Cup after an injury-hit season with Ligue 1 side Nice, sustained a severe ankle bruise and was substituted after just 14 minutes against Iran. However, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has said he is currently preparing to be available for the round of 32 clash against Australia.

Path to the Round of 32

Egypt finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16.