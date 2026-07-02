Portugal's Vitinha states the team has immense motivation to defeat Croatia in their FIFA World Cup round of 32 match. The game, falling on the death anniversary of late striker Diogo Jota, adds significant emotional weight for the squad.

Portugal vs Croatia: A Match with Emotional Weight

Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash against Croatia, Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Vitinha expressed that the side has "plenty of motivation" to win the star-studded clash for the late striker Diogo Jota, with the match happening on the day of his death anniversary.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

After two goalless draws against DR Congo and Colombia, Portugal, who managed to scrape past all odds to the round of 32, will take on Luka Modric-led Croatia. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal has a lot of emotional weight attached to this match, with Jota, 28, passing away in a road accident last year on July 3, the day of the match.

'For Diogo Jota. For Portugal'

Remembering the former Liverpool and Portugal star during the pre-match presser, Vitinha said, "Like I said before, we have plenty of motivation to win this game and reach the next round. Moreover, there is that factor, that special day (Jota's death anniversary). We have all the motivation and much more to want to win tomorrow. For us. For our families. For Diogo Jota. For the whole country. For Portugal. So we are going to give everything we have to win against Croatia tomorrow."

View this post on Instagram

Honouring a Cherished Teammate

Earlier, Portugal paid tribute to Jota in their campaign opener against DR Congo by wearing special commemorative wristbands

According to Reuters, the wristbands, presented to the squad by Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro, feature the names of all current players along with that of Jota, who died alongside his brother in a car accident in northwestern Spain last year.

Jota, who earned 49 caps and scored 14 goals for Portugal, remains a cherished figure within the national team, and his teammates have chosen to carry his memory onto the pitch during the tournament. (ANI)