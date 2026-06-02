France head coach Didier Deschamps urges his team to focus on the present challenges of the FIFA World Cup, not past triumphs. He calls being a world champion the pinnacle of a career, a distinction that stays with a person forever.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, France head coach Didier Deschamps stressed the importance of focusing on the present rather than dwelling on past successes. In an interview to FIFA's official website, Deschamps while acknowledging the significance of France's World Cup triumphs in 1998 and 2018, he emphasised that those achievements cannot be changed and that the team's attention must remain on the challenges ahead.

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Deschamps also reflected on the unique prestige of winning the World Cup, describing it as the pinnacle of his career despite his success at club level, including in the UEFA Champions League. He noted that becoming a world champion is a distinction that stays with a person forever and remains unmatched in football.

"I only ever think about today and tomorrow; that's just how I am. Honestly, nothing else matters. I'm focused on what lies ahead. What happened in 1998 and 2018 will always stay with me, but nothing can change the past. What matters now is what we do next," Deschamps said as per the FIFA website.

"My role may have changed between 1998 and 2018, but I was there both times. Both experiences were truly magical. I've been lucky enough to win trophies at club level, the UEFA Champions League, etc, but nothing beats being a world champion. Your name stays the same, but two words are added forever: world champion," he added.

A place in history

Only Deschamps, the late Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer have won the FIFA World Cup as both players and coaches. Should France lift the trophy once again this summer, Deschamps would carve out a place in history of his own, becoming the first coach to win the World Cup twice while also having won it as a player, and the first man to guide a nation to three consecutive World Cup finals.

Tournament favourites

France goes into the tournament among the favourites once again, just as they did at Qatar 2022. France is a part of Group I and will be competing against Senegal, Iraq and Norway in the group stage, with their campaign starting from June 16 in New Jersey against Senegal.

France World Cup squad

France World Cup squad: Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Brice Samba, Robin Risser. Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano. Midfielders: N'Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery. Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram. (ANI)