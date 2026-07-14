Despite a quarter-final exit against England at the FIFA World Cup 2026, Norway's football team received a hero's welcome in Oslo. Over 100,000 fans gathered for a homecoming parade to celebrate their impressive tournament run.

Norway's memorable FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign may have ended in quarter-final heartbreak, but the team's return home turned into a nationwide celebration on Monday (local time) as more than 100,000 supporters gathered across Oslo to welcome their heroes, reported Reuters.

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The Norwegian side, whose impressive run at the tournament came to an end after a 2-1 extra-time defeat against England in the quarter-finals, received a grand reception from fans despite missing out on a place in the last four. Wow! Tusen takk, Norge ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OW2CXlcFtl — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) July 13, 2026

A Royal Welcome and City Parade

The squad arrived in Oslo to a traditional water cannon salute before beginning a homecoming parade through the Norwegian capital. Thousands of fans gathered around the Royal Palace and lined Karl Johans gate, the city's main thoroughfare, as the players first attended an audience with King Harald before greeting supporters from the palace steps. The celebrations featured one final "Viking row", with Crown Prince Haakon leading the traditional chant on the drums. However, star striker Erling Haaland was absent from the event after leaving early to catch a flight. Borte bra, hjemme best ❤️🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/VVhJTi6YVM — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) July 13, 2026

Norway's national football team also shared a video of the homecoming celebrations on its official X account, 'Fotballandslaget', alongside the Norwegian proverb, "Borte bra, hjemme best" (Away is good, home is best), capturing the mood of a nation proud of a team that exceeded expectations on football's biggest stage.

Player Reactions and Absences

Explaining the absence of Haaland and midfielder Sander Berge, head coach Stale Solbakken said, "Erling and Sander (Berge) had to catch their plane as our trip from the U.S. was delayed four hours," as per Reuters.

Captain Martin Odegaard thanked supporters for their overwhelming backing throughout Norway's historic World Cup campaign. "I don't think anyone had imagined this," Odegaard told Norwegian broadcaster NRK, according to Reuters. "The support we have received in the USA and here at home in Norway has been beyond all expectations. It has been absolutely incredible to see."

Parade Encounters Unexpected Hurdles

The open-top bus parade through central Oslo encountered unexpected delays as the huge crowds slowed its progress. At one stage, the bus was forced to reverse while police cleared a path through the sea of supporters.

The celebrations were briefly interrupted by low-hanging overhead cables, forcing players standing on the top deck to sit down before the bus could continue its journey. The incident carried an ironic connection to the team's quarter-final defeat, after Solbakken had claimed following the England match that the ball struck a camera cable before Jude Bellingham's equaliser, an assertion that FIFA has repeatedly rejected.

Despite the delays, the parade eventually reached City Hall Square, where tens of thousands of fans had gathered patiently to celebrate the team's historic FIFA World Cup campaign. (ANI)