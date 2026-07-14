Spain coach Luis de la Fuente believes Lamine Yamal's best is yet to come at the FIFA World Cup 2026, backing him to shine in the semi-final vs France. He urged the 19-year-old to enjoy the occasion rather than feel pressured.

De la Fuente Backs Yamal for Defining Moment

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente believes teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is yet to produce his defining moment at the FIFA World Cup 2026, backing the forward to shine in Tuesday's blockbuster semi-final against France or, if Spain progress, in the final. Yamal celebrated his 19th birthday on the eve of the last-four clash at Dallas Stadium, with De la Fuente urging the Barcelona star to enjoy the occasion rather than feel burdened by expectations. "I've told him there is no need to worry - let him enjoy himself. I'm sure Lamine's great World Cup day is still to come. I hope it's tomorrow and, if not, then in the final, if we can get there," De la Fuente told reporters, according to Reuters.

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The teenager entered the tournament recovering from a hamstring injury sustained while converting a penalty for Barcelona in late April. He has gradually rediscovered his rhythm, scoring once, but has yet to register an assist as Spain reached the semi-finals. Spain are chasing their first FIFA World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 2010, while France are aiming for a third consecutive appearance in the tournament's showpiece after winning the title in 2018 and finishing runners-up in 2022.

A Tactical Battle Against France

Reflecting on Spain's thrilling 5-4 victory over France in last year's UEFA Nations League semi-final, De la Fuente said both teams had evolved and learned valuable lessons from that encounter. "We learn a lot from those matches, as they will have done. We will try to repeat the scenarios where situations were favourable to us and not the others," he said.

The Spain coach described the semi-final as a battle between contrasting football philosophies and acknowledged the threat posed by France's attacking stars, including Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise. "We've analysed them very, very thoroughly. They have players of exceptional calibre, but so do we. The key is to impose our own characteristics and style, and to neutralise the opposition. That's football. The more balanced side is usually closer to winning, although that's no guarantee," he added.

France has enjoyed a flawless knockout campaign, defeating Sweden, Paraguay and Morocco without conceding a goal, while Didier Deschamps is set to become the coach with the most FIFA World Cup matches managed (26). Despite Deschamps suggesting Spain enter the contest as favourites, De la Fuente dismissed such labels as meaningless.

"Being told you are favourites or not means nothing. We are both great teams, like in the other semi-final. I don't understand why people say such things because whether we're the favourites or not is completely irrelevant," said the Spain coach, as per Reuters.

Spain's Journey and Final Words

Spain recovered from an opening goalless draw against Cape Verde to top Group H before eliminating Austria, Portugal and Belgium, with Mikel Merino scoring dramatic late winners in the last two knockout rounds. La Roja have now gone 36 matches without defeat in regulation time since March 2024 and could equal Italy's all-time record of 37 if they avoid defeat against France.

As Spain stands one victory away from a return to the World Cup final after 16 years, De la Fuente said his players must relish an opportunity that may never come again. "I tell the players that we need to enjoy ourselves; we're in a situation that might never happen again. That we be ourselves, and that we be wary of the opposition's strengths. We absolutely must believe we want to go through. We'll give it our all to reach the final," he concluded.