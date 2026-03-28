Doubts loom over Lionel Messi's role in Argentina's World Cup title defence. Manager Lionel Scaloni stated that the veteran icon's participation depends on his own "attitude and physical condition," leaving the final decision in Messi's hands.

With the FIFA World Cup just over two months away, there are still doubts over World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi featuring in Argentina's title defence, with the manager Lionel Scaloni saying it is up to the veteran's "attitude and physical condition" if he plays in the marquee tournament.

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Messi took part in Argentina's home pre-FIFA World Cup friendly against Mauritania but was unable to score after coming off the bench during the match. However, his side still managed a 2-1 win. Argentina will be entering as world champions for the WC taking place from June 11 to July 19. However, the presence of Messi remains the biggest question mark.

Manager leaves decision to Messi

On being asked about Messi's participation in the WC, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said during a presser, as quoted by Goal.com, "That is more of a question for him".

The 47-year-old also said that he would be doing everything possible to "make sure he is there."

"I believe, for the sake of football, he must be there. It is not for me to decide. It is up to him, his attitude and his physical condition," he added.

The manager continued that not only the Argentina fans, but the entire football world wants to see him play the tournament. However, Messi has "earned the right to make his decision in peace."

"We are in no hurry. We know that whatever he decides, it will be the best for the team and for him," he said.

A look back at Messi's achievements

Messi is Argentina's most decorated footballer statistically, with 115 goals and 196 caps.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Messi finally achieved the pinnacle by capturing the biggest prize in the sport, having previously fallen short against Germany in 2014.

Argentina's path in the upcoming tournament

In the upcoming edition, Argentina will be facing Austria, Jordan and Algeria, with whom they are placed in Group J. Their campaign opener will be against Algeria at Kansas City on June 16.

Before their campaign, Argentina is playing two friendlies, one against Mauritania (completed) and one against Zambia on April 1. The clash against Zambia could be Messi's final appearance in Argentina colours on home soil. (ANI)