LA's Iranian diaspora is set to protest during Iran's FIFA World Cup opener against New Zealand. The team's arrival follows a deal to end the US-Iran war, which had created uncertainty over their participation and visa approvals.

Protests Expected as Iranian Team Arrives in LA

Los Angeles' Iranian diaspora is expected to protest against both the government in Tehran and Washington DC as the Iranian team is scheduled to feature in their FIFA World Cup opener against New Zealand on Monday, in the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, reported Reuters. The team arrived in the US for the first time in this tournament on Sunday, after receiving a warm send-off from fans at their base camp at Tijuana, Mexico and touched down in LA just as a deal to end the US-Iran war was announced. LA is notably home to the largest Iranian community outside of Iran.

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Tournament Participation Under Threat Amid War

Iran's participation in this World Cup was under threat at one point due to the backdrop of the war, which began in February when the US and Israel launched strikes against the West Asian country. Iran had shifted its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana following uncertainty surrounding entry arrangements to the United States. The move came after weeks of concern over whether members of the delegation would receive the necessary visas to travel for the tournament. The uncertainty about their entry and visa stemmed from their requests to shift their matches from outside the United States. Iran is scheduled to open their Group G campaign against New Zealand near Los Angeles on June 15 before facing Belgium on June 21. Their final group-stage match will be against Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

Strained Relations and Lingering Visa Issues

'The team's participation has been closely watched due to the strained relationship between Tehran and Washington and the broader political situation surrounding Iran. The players have also found themselves under scrutiny amid domestic unrest and the country's ongoing conflict involving the United States and Israel.

Visa issues remained a point of contention even after US authorities approved travel documents for the players ahead of the tournament. Iran's football federation said several members of its broader delegation had not received visas, leaving parts of the support staff unable to travel. (ANI)