The shocking incident happened during the 18th over of the chase, as New Delhi Tigers were trying to reach a target of 193 runs. It left both players and fans stunned.

Delhi: In a scary incident during a Delhi Premier League T20 match, an on-field umpire was seriously injured and had to be moved to the ICU. He was hit straight on the face by a batsman's powerful shot.

The incident took place during a game between the East Delhi Riders and the New Delhi Tigers. New Delhi Tigers batsman Lakshay Thareja smashed a straight drive that hit umpire Dharmesh Bharadwaj.

It all happened in the 18th over of the chase. The New Delhi Tigers were chasing a target of 193 runs. Left-arm spinner Ashish Meena was bowling when Thareja stepped out and hit the ball with full force. Umpire Dharmesh tried to duck, but the ball was just too fast. It hit him hard on his right cheek.

He immediately needed medical attention and was rushed to a hospital, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). This isn't the first time he's been hit. In an earlier league match, a ball had hit him on the shoulder.

In the match, the East Delhi Riders batted first and scored 192/7 in their 20 overs. Vansh Mehra (35), Arpit Rana (33), Mayank Rawat (40), and Suryansh Raina (33) were the top scorers. For the New Delhi Tigers, Rishabh Sharma took 3 wickets for 34 runs, while Lakshman got 2 for 31. In reply, the New Delhi Tigers were all out for 156 in 19.2 overs, losing the match by 36 runs.