Group G of the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers is turning into a real nail-biter. The fight for the knockout spots is getting tougher, as none of the four teams have managed a win so far. Iran and Belgium have played two matches each, while New Zealand and Egypt have played one.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier between Belgium and Iran had everything – drama, excitement, attacks, counter-attacks, brilliant shots, and even better saves. The only thing missing was a goal. The match ended in a goalless draw, with both teams fighting tooth and nail.

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The real heroes of the match were the goalkeepers. Iran's Alireza Beiranvand was simply outstanding, pulling off several stunning saves to deny Belgium what looked like certain goals. At the other end, Belgium's Thibaut Courtois also put on a brilliant show, making crucial saves to keep his team in the game. Both keepers were undoubtedly their team's biggest strength on the day.

Despite the lack of goals, the fans were treated to an exciting, end-to-end contest. The mood in the camps after the match was mixed. Belgium felt a sense of relief for securing a point after playing with 10 men for over 25 minutes, but they were also disappointed about missing out on a win. Iran, while let down by not winning, was happy to take a point from a strong opponent like Belgium.

Controversy Over Disallowed Goal

The match saw a major flashpoint in the 25th minute. Iran's Mehdi Taremi found the back of the net from a clever free-kick routine. Instead of shooting directly, Iran's captain Ehsan Haji Safi passed the ball to Taremi, who was in the wall and slotted it home. However, after a VAR check, referee Dario Herrera ruled the goal out for offside. TV replays showed that Taremi was offside by a whisker. The decision left the Iran team furious and sparked a huge controversy.

10-Man Belgium Holds On for a Draw

Belgium's task became much harder in the 67th minute when their player Nathan Ngoy was shown a red card. Forced to play the rest of the match with 10 men, they showed great character to hold on for a point.

This draw puts Iran at the top of Group G with two points from two games. Belgium is right behind them, also with two points from two matches, but Iran is ahead on goal difference.