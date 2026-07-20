Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said the FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain 'hurts in the soul'. Spain defeated the defending champions 1-0 in extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the winning goal in the 106th minute.

'Losing hurts me in the soul': Scaloni

Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said the FIFA World Cup 2026 final defeat to Spain "hurts in the soul", while praising his players for battling through injuries and giving everything during the tournament. Speaking at the post-match press conference after Argentina's 1-0 extra-time loss to Spain at MetLife Stadium, Scaloni said injuries to key players made the challenge even tougher for the defending champions. "We had injuries in key positions that we weren't expecting. The wear and tear has been enormous, they gave their last effort. I'm in a dream place for everyone, I always thank the President (Tapia) for the opportunity. This place is wonderful. It's hard to form a group like this. Losing hurts me in the soul," Scaloni said, as quoted by AFA's X handle.

Spain dethrones Argentina in extra-time thriller

Coming to the contest, Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a headed assist from Nico Williams. Despite making 12 saves, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could not prevent Torres' strike. Spain dominated possession and created most of the chances, while Argentina failed to register a single attempt during normal time and were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card late in regulation.

A final of records

Spain's victory completed an unbeaten World Cup campaign and added the 2026 world title to their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph. During the clash, Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, both aged 19, became the fourth and fifth teenagers to feature in a FIFA World Cup final. They joined Brazil's Pele (17 in 1958), Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi (18 in 1982), and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 in 2018), with all five ending up on the winning side.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi also set a new record by becoming the oldest outfield player to appear in a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, surpassing Sweden's Gunnar Gren, who was 37 years and 241 days old when he played against Brazil in the 1958 final. The 2026 final also marked Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2022 editions. He became only the second player to reach that milestone after Brazil legend Cafu, who played in the finals of 1994, 1998 and 2002.

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