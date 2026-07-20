Spanish tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal celebrated on social media as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to win the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ferran Torres scored the winner in extra time, securing Spain's second World Cup title.

Spanish tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal joined celebrations after Spain defeated Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, congratulating the national football team on social media. Spain secured their second FIFA World Cup crown with a 1-0 extra-time victory over defending champions Argentina at MetLife Stadium, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute.

Reacting to the historic triumph, reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz shared a jubilant message on X. "LET'S GO SPAIN!!!!!!!!!!!" Alcaraz wrote. Tennis legend Rafael Nadal also celebrated La Roja's achievement, hailing Spain's second World Cup title. "LET'S GOOOOO. WORLD CHAMPIONS FOR THE SECOND TIME!" Nadal posted on X.

Spain Downs Argentina in Extra Time

Coming to the contest, Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a headed assist from Nico Williams. Despite making 12 saves, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could not prevent Torres' strike. Spain dominated possession and created most of the chances, while Argentina failed to register a single attempt during normal time and were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card late in regulation.

Spain's victory completed an unbeaten World Cup campaign and added the 2026 world title to their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

Record-Breaking Final

During the clash, Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, both aged 19, became the fourth and fifth teenagers to feature in a FIFA World Cup final. They joined Brazil's Pele (17 in 1958), Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi (18 in 1982), and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 in 2018), with all five ending up on the winning side.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi also set a new record by becoming the oldest outfield player to appear in a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, surpassing Sweden's Gunnar Gren, who was 37 years and 241 days old when he played against Brazil in the 1958 final. The 2026 final also marked Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2022 editions. He became only the second player to reach that milestone after Brazil legend Cafu, who played in the finals of 1994, 1998 and 2002. (ANI)