Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei praised the national football team's unity and resilience after their FIFA World Cup 2026 exit. He said the team brought pride to the nation despite facing pressure and discrimination.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei praised the Iranian national football team following their FIFA World Cup exit, commending their unity, resilience, and determination despite facing what he described as "pressure, discrimination, and restrictions." He said the team refused to be discouraged by difficulties, continued to compete with spirit and integrity, and kept hope alive until the end. Baqaei added that beyond results, the team's performance brought pride, emotion, and unity to the nation, serving as a reminder of their shared identity and love for Iran.

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Iran were eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the group stage after a 1-1 draw with Egypt, coupled with a 3-3 draw between Austria and Algeria in the other final group match, which confirmed their exit from the tournament. https://x.com/IRIMFA_SPOX/status/2071296392031601021?s=20

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson's Statement

Baqaei wrote in an X post, "Bravo to the Iranian national football team, who, united and resolute, aimed for the "goal" and did not allow inhumane and unprecedented pressures to stop them from 'running."

"In days when pressure, narrow-mindedness, discrimination, and restrictions had made continuing more difficult than ever, the Iranian national football team showed that victory lies in overcoming the mindset of surrender and despair. Neither did restrictions become an excuse, nor did pressures lead to submission. They charged into danger, they ran, and until the very last moment, they kept the hope and kindness alive on the green field through their Iranian ethics and conduct," he added.

"Perhaps more important than the result was what they gave us in these days: passion, excitement, smiles, and, most importantly, that profound yet vital reminder that there is an inviolable common point for all of us, which we cherish with all our hearts: a gem called the homeland, "Iran," he concluded.

Group Stage Recap

Iran had completed their Group G campaign with a 1-1 draw against Egypt and were left waiting to see if their three points would be enough to squeeze into the round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams. (ANI)