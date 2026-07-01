The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador at Estadio Azteca was postponed due to adverse weather. Co-hosts Mexico enter with a perfect group stage record, while Ecuador squeezed through as a third-placed team.

Match Delayed Due to Adverse Weather

The FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador was delayed on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions around the Estadio Azteca. The match, originally scheduled to kick off at 19: 00 local time, was postponed by at least 30 minutes, with players yet to take the field for their pre-match warm-up, as per Reuters.

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Team Ambitions and Stakes

The co-hosts are aiming to win a first knockout match in 40 years, while Ecuador are trying to win a knockout game for the first time.

Path to the Knockout Stage

Mexico's Flawless Campaign

Javier Aguirre's side head into the match after a flawless group-stage campaign, becoming only the sixth team in World Cup history to record three wins without conceding a goal. Mexico began their tournament with a 2-0 victory over South Africa, followed by a narrow 1-0 win against South Korea, before sealing top spot in Group A with a commanding 3-0 triumph over Czechia.

Ecuador's Comeback Journey

In contrast, Ecuador made their route to the knockout stage far more difficult as they reached the Round of 32 for the first time since 2006. They opened their campaign with a late 0-1 defeat to Ivory Coast, followed by a goalless draw against Curacao that left their qualification hopes hanging in the balance. However, Gonzalo Plata's strike inspired a 2-1 comeback win over Germany, helping Ecuador squeeze through as one of the eight best third-placed teams.

What's Next for the Winner

The winner of this tie will face either England or DR Congo in a high-profile Round of 16 clash.

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