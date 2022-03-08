FIFA suspends Russia-Ukraine club contracts; overseas players free to choose new teams

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has stalled sporting events in both countries. FIFA has decided to suspend the contract of overseas footballers in the countries.

It continues to be a turbulent situation in Europe, especially in Ukraine, as Russia continues its attack on the country. As a result, the sporting events in both countries have gone to a standstill, for now. In the meantime, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has decided to suspend the contract of overseas footballers in both nations for the 2021-22 season.

In a statement issued by FIFA on Monday night, the suspension of the contracts come with immediate effect, with no parties taking particular action against each other. The contracts will remain suspended until June 30, 2022, while the players can sign contracts with other clubs without any consequences.\

"Concerning the situation in Ukraine, in order to provide players and coaches with the opportunity to work and receive a salary, and to protect Ukrainian clubs, unless the parties to the relevant contract explicitly agree otherwise, all employment contracts of foreign players and coaches with clubs affiliated to the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) will be deemed automatically suspended until the end of the season in Ukraine (June 30, 2022), without the need for any action from the parties to this effect," read FIFA's statement.

"To facilitate the departure of foreign players and coaches from Russia, in the event that clubs affiliated to the Football Union of Russia (FUR) do not reach a mutual agreement with their respective foreign players and coaches before or on March 10, 2022, and unless otherwise agreed in writing, the foreign players and coaches will have the right to unilaterally suspend their employment contracts with the FUR-affiliated clubs in question until the end of the season in Russia (June 30, 2022)," it added.

FIFA has also set a deadline until April 7, 2022, for the players to register with a new club, while the clubs can sign a maximum of two players who are a part of this exemption. "In relation to the protection of minors, minors fleeing from Ukraine to other countries due to the armed conflict will be deemed to fulfil the requirements of article 19 paragraph 2 d of the RSTP, which exempts refugee minors from the rule preventing the international transfer of players before the age of 18," FIFA's statement concluded.