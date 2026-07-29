FIFA is facing intense criticism from the global football community over its plan to seek private investment in the World Cup. UEFA is leading the backlash, with European nations discussing a potential boycott of the 2030 tournament.

FIFA is facing immense scrutiny and criticism from football fraternity all over the world after it announced its plan to seek private investment in the FIFA World Cup, with UEFA leading the criticism and European nations all set to discuss a potential boycott of the 2030 FIFA World Cup to be co-hosted by Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

Details of FIFA's Investment Proposal

FIFA on Tuesday announced that it was seeking to launch FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) in order to bring together the sale of FIFA's commercial rights, right from broadcasting, sponsorship, ticketing and licensing - with the operational delivery of its tournaments, as per Sky Sports. Under this proposal, FIFA would raise upto 4.2 billion USD (3.1 billion pounds) via external investors, through the sale of minority, non-controlling stakes in FFE, which FIFA says will be valued at around 20 billion USD (15 billion pounds).

While the world's football governing body has said that through this plan, which still has approval pending from member associations, more than 10 billion USD could be delivered for "football development funding" over the course of next four years, UEFA, FA and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has responded with statements sharing serious concern and criticism of FIFA's move.

UEFA's Furious Response and Boycott Threat

UEFA, the governing body of European football, has responded with a furious statement, stressing that FIFA has "crossed a line" and that "soul and governance of football are not assets to trade". "This crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every National Football Association. So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game. The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade - especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA's to sell," said UEFA in a scathing statement.

Notably, the relations between UEFA and FIFA are already under distress, with the UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin not being present at the World Cup final between Argentina and Spain in protest of several FIFA governance issues, including FIFA's handling of USA footballer Flo Balogun's red card case, which saw the red card being taken back after intervention from US president Donald Trump and US's football governing body.

The announcement of plans by FIFA caused immense fury among federations on Tuesday, with FIFA not having raised the strategy during meetings with various member football associations in New York on the eve of the World Cup final. UEFA is expected to hold an emergency meeting this week, and as per Sky Sports, European nations could boycott the next FIFA World Cup if FIFA president Gianni Infantino goes ahead with the plans.

The member associations of FIFA, 211 in number, have been given a September 19 deadline to accept the proposal. Responding to the deadline, UEFA said, "Today we have learned of FIFA's deadline to associations to support their proposals or have the one-off payout offer withdrawn." "This says everything you need to know about this plan. But having held discussions with many stakeholders across the game, UEFA knows there is significant and growing opposition to FIFA's scheme. FIFA cannot continue to use our sport to enrich themselves and their friends. We can grow the game correctly. It is time to prioritise associations, clubs, leagues, players and fans," the statement added.

Concerns from FA and AFC

As per Sky Sports, it is also understood that England football's governing body was not aware of the plans, with an FA spokeswoman saying on Wednesday as quoted by Sky Sports, "We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached.

The FA spokeswoman also said that they are "deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved". "Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved. When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear, and comment further," said the FA spokeswoman.

AFC also expressed that they were not consulted regarding the proposal and expressed "dissappointment" that such a matter of significance entered the public domain before they could be given a chance to "examine and discuss". "The AFC was not consulted on the proposal and is disappointed that a matter of such significance entered the public domain before the AFC family had been afforded the opportunity to examine and discuss it through the appropriate and established governance channels," said the statement of AFC.

AFC said while it recognises the idea of "exploring innovative approaches that can strengthen the future of global football, initiatives of this scale and consequence must be founded upon the principles of good governance, transparency and meaningful consultation." "Decisions that may reshape the commercial and financial future of the game require comprehensive prior engagement with Confederations, Member Associations and other relevant stakeholders before any proposal is made to the appropriate decision-making body(ies)," added AFC.

Further in their statement, AFC continued that all stakeholders should be provided with sufficient information and time to assess the proposal in full and all its implications. "The AFC firmly believes that all stakeholders should be provided with sufficient information and adequate time to assess the proposal in full, including its governance, legal, commercial and strategic implications. Such a process is essential to ensuring that any decision reflects the collective interests of the global football community and reinforces confidence in FIFA's governance framework. As one of global football's six Confederations, the AFC remains committed to the continued growth of world football," AFC concluded in their statement.

FIFA Defends Plan, Cites Benefits

But FIFA, as per Sky Sports, moved to clarify the proposed new structure, with a spokesperson saying that it was starting a consultation process after receiving a proposal that is currently under review. FIFA confirmed to Sky Sports that firm JP Morgan is the financial adviser in the project and Thrive Capital, whose chief executive is US president Donald Trump's son-in-law's brother Josh Kushner, is expected to lead the proposed investor group.

The world football governing body also said that it will still hold all control over the governance of football, competitions, the international match calendar and all hard sporting and regulatory decisions, with any outside investment in a FIFA subsidiary rather than FIFA itself. FIFA also said that the additional funding through the programme could help in increasing the payments to its 211 member associations via the 'FIFA Forward Programme', raising the level of funding from the currently budgeted 8 million USS to 20 million USD per association for the 2027-2030 cycle. Also, member associations could access up to 20 million USD in optional one-off funding for major projects via a new 'FIFA Fast Forward Programme'.

'Democratising Football Worldwide'

Infantino said that the proposal would help "democratise football worldwide" and make sure that the commercial success gets reinvested into development projects worldwide. "Football is the world's most popular sport and an extraordinary engine of human and social development," said Infantino as per Sky Sports. "Parts of the game have turned that popularity into remarkable commercial value - and we celebrate that success and want it to continue, because it lifts the whole game ... our next stage of growth needs a structure built for it, one where the commercial side of the game operates as a focused, dedicated business, with its value shared more and better all around the world," he added.

FIFA also said that its plans will be soon presented to member associations and the FIFA Council, who would be the decision-makers on whether to go ahead with it or not. FIFA also dismissed any suggestions that Infantino could become the chief executive of the new entity when his presidency ends, saying that "it has never been discussed".

On the other hand, it has also said that both the president and administration will have to play a key role in any new entity to make sure FIFA has control of any subsidiary in line with its statutes and regulations and for the benefit of member associations. (ANI)