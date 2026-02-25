FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he is “very reassured” about Mexico hosting World Cup matches despite cartel violence in Guadalajara. Mexican authorities promise full guarantees for fan safety as the city prepares for four group stage games.

FIFA boss Gianni Infantino told AFP on Tuesday he was "very reassured" about Mexico's hosting of games in the World Cup, in his first comments on the violence triggered by the killing of a drug cartel leader.

"Very reassured, everything's good. It's going to be spectacular," Infantino said in the Colombian city of Barranquilla, two days after cartel members went on the rampage -- including in host city Guadalajara -- over the army's killing of their leader Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera.

Mexico is one of the three host countries for the June 11-July 19 World Cup, along with the United States and Canada.

The country as a whole, but particularly Guadalajara, was shaken by the violence that ensued the death of the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

At least 74 people were killed during the operation to capture him at a ranch near Guadalajara and subsequent clashes between the security forces and suspected cartel members.

CJNG gunmen also set up roadblocks in 20 of the country's 32 states and torched vehicles and businesses.

The images of anarchy and violence were beamed around the world less than four months before the start of the World Cup, while FIFA on Monday refused to comment.

Infantino spoke to AFP at a Colombian Football Federation event.

Earlier, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum assured that there was "no risk" to World Cup fans, offering "full guarantees" for their safety.

Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco state, will host four group stage matches.

In addition to the four matches, including one of the most anticipated of the first round between Uruguay and Spain, Guadalajara will co-host, with Monterrey, the playoff tournament that will determine the final two teams to qualify for the World Cup at the end of March.

