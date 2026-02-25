The ECB confirmed Pakistani cricketers will not face discrimination in The Hundred selection, rejecting reports that India‑owned franchises may overlook them. 67 Pakistan players registered.

Pakistani players will not be discriminated against in selection for the Hundred, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Tuesday, despite reports they could be overlooked due to political tensions with India.

The BBC reported last week that the four Indian-owned franchises of the eight-team competition -- Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds -- were not considering Pakistani players for next month's auction.

A total of 67 Pakistan players - 63 men and four women - have submitted themselves for selection.

"The England and Wales Cricket Board and all eight of The Hundred team franchises reaffirm their commitment to ensuring The Hundred continues to be a competition that is inclusive, welcoming and open to all," the ECB said in a statement.

"All eight teams commit to selection being based solely on cricketing performance, availability, and the needs of each team."

Players from Pakistan have not featured in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2009 because of diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

With several IPL owners now owning teams in several different countries, opportunities for Pakistani cricketers to participate in various other leagues are in danger of being reduced further.

Players will go under the hammer in London on March 11 and 12.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan had been among those to call for action from the ECB over the rumours.

"They own the league and this should not be allowed to happen," said Vaughan, who referenced the ECB's stated aim of cricket becoming the most inclusive sport in England.

“The most inclusive sport in the country is not one that allows this to happen.”

