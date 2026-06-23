The International Fencing Federation and the Fencing Association of India signed an MoU to promote the sport in India for the LA 2028 Olympics. The pact focuses on athlete promotion, fan engagement, and increasing the sport's visibility.

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) and the Fencing Association of India (FAI) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation and support the continued growth and promotion of fencing in India in the lead-up to the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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The MoU was signed by Abdelmoniem El Husseiny, Interim President of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) and Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India (FAI) and Secretary General of the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), on the sidelines of the Asian Fencing Championships 2026 in New Delhi.

The partnership establishes a framework for collaboration across key areas, including athlete promotion, fan engagement, communications, stakeholder outreach, and initiatives aimed at increasing the visibility and appeal of fencing. Through this collaboration, the International Fencing Federation (FIE) and the Fencing Association of India (FAI) will work together to create opportunities that support athletes, engage new audiences, and contribute to the long-term development of the sport.

Leaders on the Strategic Partnership

Elated on the occasion, Abdelmoniem El Husseiny, Interim President, International Fencing Federation (FIE), said, "India represents one of the most exciting growth opportunities for fencing. We are delighted to strengthen our relationship with the Fencing Association of India through this agreement and look forward to working together to increase the sport's visibility, inspire young athletes, and build momentum on the road to Los Angeles 2028."

Speaking about the opportunity, Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, Fencing Association of India (FAI) and Secretary General, Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA), said, "This MoU marks an important step in the growth journey of fencing in India. The collaboration with the International Fencing Federation will help us further strengthen the sport's ecosystem, create greater awareness, and provide enhanced opportunities for athletes to excel. Together, we are committed to building a stronger future for fencing and inspiring the next generation of fencers as we look ahead to LA28."

The signing of the MoU reflects the shared vision of the International Fencing Federation (FIE) and the Fencing Association of India (FAI) to accelerate the growth of fencing, enhance its visibility among fans and stakeholders, and create a lasting legacy for the sport in India and beyond. (ANI)