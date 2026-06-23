Matchday action features Portugal vs Uzbekistan, England vs Ghana, and Croatia vs Panama. Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal aims to rebound, England's deep squad faces a spirited Ghana, and Luka Modric's Croatia takes on Panama.

Matchday action at the FIFA World Cup continues with three intriguing fixtures featuring some of the tournament's biggest names and title contenders on Tuesday. Portugal face Uzbekistan looking to bounce back strongly, England take on Ghana in a clash between European quality and African resilience, while Croatia meet Panama as Luka Modric's side continue their quest for another deep World Cup run.

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Portugal vs Uzbekistan

Portugal entered their encounter under pressure but remained one of the most talented squads in the competition. With Cristiano Ronaldo leading a team packed with world-class experience and technical quality, the Portuguese will be determined to return to winning ways after a 1-1 draw against DR Congo.

Speaking ahead of the match, former India international and an expert on ZEE5 Robin Singh backed Portugal to respond strongly. "I think Portugal will bounce back. Any team with a leader like Ronaldo has the ability to bounce back. They have players like Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, Neves and an experienced manager as well. When there is a bit of unsettling, the leaders have to show up, and this Portugal side is full of leaders," said Robin as per a press release.

England vs Ghana

England, meanwhile, face a spirited Ghana side but possesses one of the deepest and most balanced squads in the tournament. From Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice in midfield to Harry Kane's leadership up front, the Three Lions have the quality to challenge any opponent. England had started their tournament with a 4-2 win over Croatia.

Former India goalkeeper and an expert on ZEE5, Aditi Chauhan, highlighted England's strength across the pitch. "What stands out about this England side is the quality they possess in every department. They have match-winners across the pitch, incredible depth on the bench and players who are performing at the highest level for some of the biggest clubs in the world. When a team has that much quality and competition for places, it naturally becomes one of the strongest contenders in the tournament."

Croatia vs Panama

The day's action concludes with Croatia taking on Panama. Led by veteran midfielder Luka Modric, Croatia's experience and tournament pedigree will make them favourites, but Panama have already shown they can be difficult opponents and will look to frustrate one of the competition's most consistent performers.

With knockout qualification scenarios beginning to take shape, every point becomes increasingly valuable as teams seek to build momentum heading into the latter stages of the tournament.

Fixtures:

- June 23rd Portugal vs Uzbekistan - 10:30 pm

- June 24th England vs Ghana - 1:30 am

- June 24th, Croatia vs Panama - 4:30 am

- June 24th, Columbia vs DR Congo - 7:30 am

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