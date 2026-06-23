Rishabh Pant has been traded from Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals for a reduced fee of Rs 15 crore. In return, spinner Kuldeep Yadav moves from Delhi to Lucknow, continuing with his existing fee of Rs 13.50 crore in a major IPL trade.

In one of the most significant player trades in recent Indian Premier League (IPL) history, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been traded to Delhi Capitals (DC), while Delhi spinner Kuldeep Yadav will move to Lucknow, the IPL confirmed in an official statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pant's IPL salary will see a significant reduction after he was traded to the Capitals at a revised fee of Rs 15 crore.Kuldeep, on the other hand will continue at his existing fee of Rs 13.50 crore after he joined the Lucknow-based franchise.

Official IPL Statement on Player Trade

"Former Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is set for a return to Delhi Capitals (DC), while Kuldeep Yadav will join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), following one of the most significant player trades in recent IPL history," the IPL Statement said.

Pant's Return to Delhi

Detailing Pant's return, the statement highlighted his long association with the franchise. "Pant returns to the franchise where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024, making 111 appearances - the most by any player for DC. One of the defining faces of the franchise for nearly a decade, he also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024," the statement added.

Auction History and Revised Contract

On Pant's auction value and revised contract, the IPL noted the change following the trade.The high-profile trade marks a major reshuffle ahead of the next year's IPL season. "At the TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction, Pant was acquired by LSG for a record-breaking Rs 27 crore - the highest winning bid in IPL history. Following the trade, he will rejoin DC at a revised fee of Rs 15 crore," it added.

Kuldeep Yadav's Move to Lucknow

Speaking about Kuldeep's move, the IPL statement said the spinner joined the Lucknow-based franchise after a strong stint with the Capitals. "Kuldeep joins LSG after a highly successful spell with Delhi Capitals lasting five seasons. Since arriving at the franchise in 2022, the left-arm wrist spinner has claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches and established himself as one of the most effective wicket-taking bowlers in the tournament.One of India's premier white-ball bowlers, Kuldeep will join LSG at his existing fee of Rs 13.50 crore," the statement concluded.

Trade Follows Pant's Dip in Form

The move had been widely anticipated following earlier reports indicating a potential trade between he two franchises after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season.

Pant, who was picked up by Lucknow for a record Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, has struggled to justify his price tag over the past two seasons with the franchise. The wicketkeeper-batter managed only three fifty-plus scores in his last 28 innings, which included one century and two half-centuries.

In IPL 2025, he scored 269 runs at an average of 24.45 and a strike rate of 133.16.

His form did not see a significant improvement in IPL 2026 either, as he accumulated 312 runs at an average of 28.36 with a strike rate of 138.05.

Following the season, he also stepped down from the captaincy role. (ANI)