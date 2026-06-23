The Sports Ministry is seeking applications for a Chairperson and two members for the new National Sports Board, with a deadline of July 22, 2026. Separately, the ministry has formed a task force to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2028.

Applications Open for National Sports Board

The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has invited applications for selection for the post of Chairperson and two members in the National Sports Board. The selection is to be made in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Governance Act 2025 and National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules 2026, as per a press release from the Union Sports Ministry.

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The appointment for post of Chairperson and two members in National Sports Board will be made by the Central Government on the recommendations of the Search-cum-Selection Committee, constituted in terms of Rule 3(3) of National Sports Board (Search-cum-Selection Committee) Rules, 2026, from amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing, having knowledge or practical experience in the field of public administration, sports governance, sports law and other related fields.

The salary and other terms and conditions of the appointment of Chairperson and Members, NSB will be governed by the provisions of the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026.

The National Sports Board will act as central authority for granting board recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards. Eligible persons can apply through the online portal . The last date of submission of applications is July 22, 2026.

Efforts to Revive Formula 1 in India

Earlier on June 20, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) created a task force which monitors motor sports with a vision to bring back Formula 1 racing in the country by the end of 2028. "We will try to bring back F1 in India by 2028. For this, we created a task force which monitors motor sports in the country and submits its report to the Ministry," an MYAS source told ANI on Saturday.

Earlier, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) President Arindam Ghosh attended a meeting with the Sports Ministry in New Delhi and said that the efforts are on to bring Formula 1 back to India by 2030, a round of the World Rally Championship (WRC) and MotoGP by 2028.

Later, at the FMSCI Annual Awards function, Ghosh said, "The meeting with Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State Raksha Khadse, senior officials and potential stakeholders in New Delhi, focused primarily on bringing F1, MotoGP and a round of the WRC to India."

"The Federation stressed the need to develop Indian drivers and the overall development of motorsports in India, and the FMSCI's inputs were well received," he added. (ANI)