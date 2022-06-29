Feyenoord director confirms Manchester United deal for Tyrell Malacia

After links to Olympique Lyon earlier in the transfer window, Tyrell Malacia is set to move to Manchester United for a transfer fee of €17 million with an initial offer of €15 million.

Dutch giants Feyenoord’s director has confirmed an agreement with English giants Manchester United to sell left-back Tyrell Malacia. It is an exciting turn of events as the left-back was rumoured to go to Lyon only a few weeks back. Malacia has seen his value rise since making his senior club debut for Feyenoord in 2017. In the recently UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL), the Dutch international played a crucial role in Feyenoord’s run to the Final. For his performance, he was named to the tournament team of the conference league.

The director Frank Arnesen said, “The agreement with Man United is there. We are now waiting for Tyrell. If Malacia says yes, a transfer to Manchester United is imminent.” Football Journalist and Insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday, “Manchester United are trying to hijack Tyrell Malacia deal! After a full verbal agreement with OL, Man Utd jumped into it before it was signed. Talks with Feyenoord to reach an agreement. Malacia has the same agents as Frenkie de Jong.” The journalist had previously suggested that the move to Lyon was confirmed.

With Malacia sharing the same agent as De Jong [as mentioned by Romano], perhaps both clients could be on their way to Old Trafford. Last week, it was reported that there was ‘No going back’ for Barcelona and that a Frankie De Jong sale was imminent, according to journalist and Barcelona Insider Alfredo Martinez.